Famous birthdays for Sept. 7: Dean-Charles Chapman, Leslie Jones

Dean-Charles Chapman arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 25 on September 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include: Advertisement

-- England's Queen Elizabeth I in 1533

-- American painter Anna "Grandma" Moses in 1860

-- Financier J. Pierpont Morgan Jr. in 1867

-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Brown in 1908

-- Film director Elia Kazan in 1909

-- U.S. golfer and co-founder of LPGA Louise Suggs in 1923

-- Fashion designer Laura Ashley in 1925

-- Paranormal investigator Ed Warren in 1926

-- Jazz saxophonist Walter Theodore "Sonny" Rollins in 1930 (age 92)

-- Philanthropist John Paul Getty Jr. in 1932

-- Rock 'n' roll pioneer Buddy Holly in 1936

-- Actor John Phillip Law in 1937

-- Italian director Dario Argento in 1940 (age 82)

-- Pop singer Gloria Gaynor in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Julie Kavner in 1950 (age 72)

-- Political commentator Peggy Noonan in 1950 (age 72)

-- Singer Chrissie Hynde in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Corbin Bernsen in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Michael Emerson in 1954 (age 68)

-- Singer/pianist Michael Feinstein in 1956 (age 66)

-- Rapper Eazy E, born Lynn Wright, in 1963

-- Actor Toby Jones in 1966 (age 56)

-- Comedian Leslie Jones in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Tom Everett Scott in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Shannon Elizabeth in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Oliver Hudson in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Devon Sawa in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor JD Pardo in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Evan Rachel Wood in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Dean-Charles Chapman in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Ian Chen in 2006 (age 16)