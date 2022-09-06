Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 6, 2022 / 8:09 AM

Peter Facinelli, Lily Anne Harrison celebrate baby's birth on Labor Day

By Justin Klawans
1/2
Peter Facinelli attends The National Movie Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London in 2010. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2ba9cfecf1e25be5192e8099bf652b68/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Peter Facinelli attends The National Movie Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London in 2010. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison have announced the birth of their first child.

Facinelli, 48, known for his work in the Twilight film series, and Harrison, 33, who recently starred in The Vanished, welcomed the child on Monday.

Advertisement

News of the baby's arrival was posted on Instagram by Facinelli. The sex of their child has not yet been revealed.

"Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyanneharrison," Facinelli wrote, along with a picture holding his new child's hand. "Sept. 5, 2022."

This marks the couple's first child together. Facinelli, however, does have three previous children with ex-wife Jennie Garth: Luca, 25, Lola, 19 and Fiona, 15.

Advertisement

Harrison first announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post this past June.

The post showed Harrison with the beginnings of a baby bump, and was captioned, "Not a burrito belly."
Advertisement

Harrison would share a number of behind-the-scenes photos of her pregnancy journey over the following months.

"It's been super smooth and easy," she recently told E! News of her pregnancy. "It was a pleasant surprise because it's different for everybody. So I kind of didn't know what was going to happen, you never know going in."

Facinelli and Harrison first got together in September 2016, according to People, and they got engaged at the end of 2019 while on vacation in Mexico.

However, the couple's wedding still has not occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they told People last October that they hoped to tie the knot in 2022.

"I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks," Facinelli said. "There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together."

"I already feel married," he added. "We have everything besides the piece of paper and the party!"

Beyond his role in the Twilight series, Facinelli is known for his work in a number of other films, including The Scorpion King, Gangster Land and Running with the Devil.

He also had a starring role in the TV series Nurse Jackie and American Odyssey, as well as a recurring role in Glee.

Advertisement

In addition to The Vanished -- a film in which Facinelli also starred -- Harrison has appeared in films such as Good Deed, Breaking & Exiting and The Year of Spectacular Men.

According to IMDB, she also worked as an assistant on the TV series One Tree Hill.

Read More

Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab celebrate birth of first child Nick Cannon expecting ninth baby, third with Brittany Bell Taylor Louderman pregnant with first child

Latest Headlines

Eddie Redmayne to receive top honor at Zurich Film Festival
Movies // 30 minutes ago
Eddie Redmayne to receive top honor at Zurich Film Festival
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Eddie Redmayne will be honored with the Golden Eye award at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
TV // 6 hours ago
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" Season 5 continues to give its new and returning characters worthwhile stories, but the cast has grown so much it leaves you wanting more time with them.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Idris Elba, Anika Noni Rose
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Idris Elba, Anika Noni Rose
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Idris Elba turns 50 and actor Anika Noni Rose turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 6.
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Movies // 13 hours ago
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss tweeted this weekend about his initial response to Steven Spielberg's offer to cast him in his 1975 shark blockbuster, "Jaws."
Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish posted a message on Instagram on Monday, addressing the sexual misconduct allegations recently lodged against her and her fellow comedian Aries Spears.
'Fast & Furious' actress Jordana Brewster marries Mason Morfit
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
'Fast & Furious' actress Jordana Brewster marries Mason Morfit
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Fast & the Furious" actress Jordana Brewster has married Mason Morfit in Redondo Beach, Calif.
Ozzy Osbourne booked for LA Rams' halftime performance
Music // 21 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne booked for LA Rams' halftime performance
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- British heavy metal legend Ozzy Osboune has been booked to perform a halftime show for Thursday's Los Angeles Rams game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' closes on Broadway
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' closes on Broadway
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal's Broadway show, "Mr. Saturday Night," ended its run this weekend.
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
TV // 22 hours ago
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adapting Holly Jackson's teen crime thriller, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder," as a six-part series to premiere in 2023.
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
TV // 22 hours ago
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Melissa Villasenor has confirmed she won't be back for the new season of "Saturday Night Live."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement