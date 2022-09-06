'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Love is Blind alum Mark Cuevas is a married man.

The television personality married his girlfriend, Aubrey Rainey, Sunday at Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Cuevas shared photos from the wedding Monday on Instagram, writing, "The Cuevas Family."

Rainey confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Officially The Cuevas family," the new bride wrote.

Cuevas' Love is Blind co-star Kenny Barnes and Amber Pike were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Beautiful pics, beautiful people! Congrats," Barnes said.

"So happy the day turned out as great as y'all deserve!" Pike added.

Us Weekly said Cuevas and Rainey married in front of 150 guests, including their sons, Ace, 16 months, and Axton, 6 months, who served as ring bearers, and Pike and her husband, fellow Love is Blind alum Matt Barnett, who was a groomsman.

Cuevas said Thursday that he could not "put into words how excited I am for our big day."

"The amount of effort and support that has gone into this journey along with things that have happened (Axton being born prematurely with 27 days in the NICU) cannot be measured," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @sapphirecreekwinery for hosting our special day and thank you for everyone along this journey that made this day possible."

Cuevas and Rainey got engaged in November 2020 and welcomed son Ace in April 2021. Their son Axton followed in February.

Cuevas came to fame in Season 1 of Love is Blind, a Netflix dating reality series that pairs couples who can date but not see each other until they get engaged. During his time on the show, Cuevas met and got engaged to Jessica Batten, who ultimately ended their relationship at the wedding altar.