Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Idris Elba, Anika Noni Rose

By UPI Staff
1/3
Idris Elba arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Beast" at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City on August 08. The actor turns 50 on September 6. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/901967183e6fc52fa2d4d02a952f4d22/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Idris Elba arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Beast" at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City on August 08. The actor turns 50 on September 6. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- The Marquis de Lafayette, French hero of the American Revolutionary War, in 1757

-- Pioneer social worker/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jane Addams in 1860

-- Financier/diplomat Joseph P. Kennedy in 1888

-- Comedienne Jo Anne Worley in 1937 (age 85)

-- Singer/songwriter David Allen Coe in 1939 (age 83)

-- Musician Roger Waters in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Swoosie Kurtz in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Jane Curtin in 1947 (age 75)

-- Business executive Carly Fiorina in 1954 (age 68)

File Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/UPI

-- Comedian Jeff Foxworthy in 1958 (age 64)

-- Comedian Michael Winslow in 1958 (age 64)

-- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in 1962 (age 60)

-- Novelist Alice Sebold in 1963 (age 59)

-- Singer/actor Rosie Perez in 1964 (age 58)

-- Singer Macy Gray in 1967 (age 55)

-- Singer Dolores O'Riordan in 1971

-- Actor Idris Elba in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Anika Noni Rose in 1972 (age 50)

Advertisement

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Justina Machado in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Justin Whalin in 1974 (age 48)

-- Rapper Foxy Brown, born Inga Fung Marchand, in 1978 (age 44)

-- British socialite Pippa Middleton in 1983 (age 39)

-- Rapper Lil Xan, born Nicholas Diego Leanos, in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Freya Allan in 2001 (age 21)

-- Actor Asher Angel in 2002 (age 20)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Tilda Swinton: 'Three Thousand Years' was 'a fresh road for me'

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
TV // 18 minutes ago
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' keeps kicking with poignant new stories, characters
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" Season 5 continues to give its new and returning characters worthwhile stories, but the cast has grown so much it leaves you wanting more time with them.
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Movies // 7 hours ago
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss tweeted this weekend about his initial response to Steven Spielberg's offer to cast him in his 1975 shark blockbuster, "Jaws."
Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish posted a message on Instagram on Monday, addressing the sexual misconduct allegations recently lodged against her and her fellow comedian Aries Spears.
'Fast & Furious' actress Jordana Brewster marries Mason Morfit
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Fast & Furious' actress Jordana Brewster marries Mason Morfit
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Fast & the Furious" actress Jordana Brewster has married Mason Morfit in Redondo Beach, Calif.
Ozzy Osbourne booked for LA Rams' halftime performance
Music // 15 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne booked for LA Rams' halftime performance
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- British heavy metal legend Ozzy Osboune has been booked to perform a halftime show for Thursday's Los Angeles Rams game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' closes on Broadway
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' closes on Broadway
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal's Broadway show, "Mr. Saturday Night," ended its run this weekend.
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
TV // 15 hours ago
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adapting Holly Jackson's teen crime thriller, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder," as a six-part series to premiere in 2023.
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
TV // 16 hours ago
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Melissa Villasenor has confirmed she won't be back for the new season of "Saturday Night Live."
Brendan Fraser gets emotional during Venice Film Festival ovation
Movies // 16 hours ago
Brendan Fraser gets emotional during Venice Film Festival ovation
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "The Mummy" alum Brendan Fraser was overcome with emotion by the rapturous applause his movie, "The Whale," received at the Venice Film Festival this weekend in Italy.
Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "NCIS" icon Pauley Perrette announced on social media that she has been recovering from a massive stroke this past year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears call misconduct allegations 'bogus' and a 'shakedown'
Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears call misconduct allegations 'bogus' and a 'shakedown'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement