Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Idris Elba, Anika Noni Rose

Idris Elba arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of "Beast" at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City on August 08. The actor turns 50 on September 6. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include: Advertisement

-- The Marquis de Lafayette, French hero of the American Revolutionary War, in 1757

-- Pioneer social worker/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jane Addams in 1860

-- Financier/diplomat Joseph P. Kennedy in 1888

-- Comedienne Jo Anne Worley in 1937 (age 85)

-- Singer/songwriter David Allen Coe in 1939 (age 83)

-- Musician Roger Waters in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Swoosie Kurtz in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Jane Curtin in 1947 (age 75)

-- Business executive Carly Fiorina in 1954 (age 68)

File Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/UPI

-- Comedian Jeff Foxworthy in 1958 (age 64)

-- Comedian Michael Winslow in 1958 (age 64)

-- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in 1962 (age 60)

-- Novelist Alice Sebold in 1963 (age 59)

-- Singer/actor Rosie Perez in 1964 (age 58)

-- Singer Macy Gray in 1967 (age 55)

-- Singer Dolores O'Riordan in 1971

-- Actor Idris Elba in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Anika Noni Rose in 1972 (age 50)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Justina Machado in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Justin Whalin in 1974 (age 48)

-- Rapper Foxy Brown, born Inga Fung Marchand, in 1978 (age 44)

-- British socialite Pippa Middleton in 1983 (age 39)

-- Rapper Lil Xan, born Nicholas Diego Leanos, in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Freya Allan in 2001 (age 21)

-- Actor Asher Angel in 2002 (age 20)