Sept. 5, 2022 / 1:31 PM

Tiffany Haddish: 'I deeply regret' comedy sketch that sparked lawsuit

By Karen Butler
Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence regarding the sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against her last week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7766fbcc5908a09a5c8ac476cae53cd1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Grammy- and Emmy-winning entertainer Tiffany Haddish posted a message on Instagram on Monday, addressing the sexual misconduct allegations recently lodged against her and her fellow comedian Aries Spears.

"I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now," Haddish, 42, wrote.

"But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all -- and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

A lawsuit filed last week in Los Angeles accused the comedians of recruiting underage children for the purpose of filming sexually explicit comedy skits several years ago.

The plaintiffs, who are now 14 and 22, said the experiences made them "physically, emotionally, and mentally uncomfortable."

They also said they felt they had been "groomed" when they were young and are now "traumatized for life."

Through their attorneys, Haddish and Spears have denied all allegations.

Haddish is also known for her acting roles in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Afterparty, The Last O.G., Girls Trip and Kids Say the Darnedest Things. She was arrested in January for driving while intoxicated.

Spears, 47, is mostly known as a standup comedian, who has played supporting roles in films and TV shows.

