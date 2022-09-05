Advertisement
Sept. 5, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'

By Karen Butler
Pauley Perrette announced on Twitter this weekend that she suffered a stroke last year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5c13316d05f15815c7796033d8f0bcc1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Pauley Perrette announced on Twitter this weekend that she suffered a stroke last year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- NCIS icon Pauley Perrette announced on social media this weekend that she has been recovering from a massive stroke this past year.

"It's 9/2 One year ago I had a massive stoke," the 53-year-old actress tweeted Friday.

"Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, And daddy And then Cousin Wayne Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I've been given so far...And still so grateful. Still so full of faith. And STILL HERE!"

Perrette is best known for playing forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on NCIS from 2003 to 2018. She said she was retired from acting in 2020.

Her other credits include Almost Famous, The Ring, CSI, The Drew Carey Show and Broke.

