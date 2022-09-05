Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 5, 2022 / 11:34 AM

Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' closes on Broadway

By Karen Butler
1/5
Billy Crystal's "Mr. Saturday Night" closed on Broadway Sunday. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7d0aafbf710d9c3efa85d38513b9ad15/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Billy Crystal's "Mr. Saturday Night" closed on Broadway Sunday. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal's Broadway show, Mr. Saturday Night, ended its run this weekend.

"Our last show... I have loved every moment," Crystal tweeted Sunday.

Advertisement

The musical comedy's Twitter feed said: "Sharing the gift of laughter, you'll live happily ever after. Thank you to everyone who joined us at the Nederlander for a little joy!"

Co-starring Randy Graff, David Paymer, Shoshana Bean and Chasten Harmon, the show opened in April and played 28 previews and 116 performances.

"Bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the Broadway stage and experiencing the laughter and tears this show generates has truly been one of the high points of my career," Crystal said in a statement in July, announcing the production's Sunday closure.

"It has been a joyous experience to make my musical comedy debut at the age of 74, and I thank everyone involved: my co-writers Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel; director John Rando; our composer and lyricist, Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, and our music director David O; my vocal coach David Stroud; our choreographer Ellenore Scott; Scott Pask and our entire design team; our musicians and crew; the best producing partner you could ask for, Jimmy Nederlander; and the fantastic cast, each of whom I have great affection for and who made me so proud to act with every show."

Advertisement

Crystal, 74, played the character Buddy Young Jr., a comedian and former TV star trying to recapture his former glory and make amends with the family he alienated over the years.

Crystal also played the role in a 1992 film version he directed.

Read More

Stephan James: Key to 'Surface' success was not giving too much away 'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing' 'Rings of Power' star Morfydd Clark: Tolkien heroines are powerful, significant

Latest Headlines

BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
TV // 21 minutes ago
BBC adapting Holly Jackson's 'Good Girl's Guide to Murder' as a series
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced it is adapting Holly Jackson's teen crime thriller, "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder," as a six-part series to premiere in 2023.
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
TV // 1 hour ago
Melissa Villasenor confirms 'Saturday Night Live' exit: 'Forever grateful'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Melissa Villasenor has confirmed she won't be back for the new season of "Saturday Night Live."
Brendan Fraser gets emotional during Venice Film Festival ovation
Movies // 1 hour ago
Brendan Fraser gets emotional during Venice Film Festival ovation
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "The Mummy" alum Brendan Fraser was overcome with emotion by the rapturous applause his movie, "The Whale," received at the Venice Film Festival this weekend in Italy.
Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "NCIS" icon Pauley Perrette announced on social media that she has been recovering from a massive stroke this past year.
'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things,' 'White Lotus' win Creative Arts Emmys
TV // 2 hours ago
'Euphoria,' 'Stranger Things,' 'White Lotus' win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- "Euphoria," "Stranger Things" and "White Lotus" picked up five Creative Emmy Awards apiece at a ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
TV // 8 hours ago
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Mckenna Grace and newcomer Ella Dixon discuss facing off in "The Bad Seed Returns," which Mckenna also co-wrote.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 5: Werner Herzog, Rose McGowan
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 5: Werner Herzog, Rose McGowan
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Werner Herzog turns 80 and actor Rose McGowan turns 49, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 5.
'Spider-Man' re-release tops North American box office again
Music // 19 hours ago
'Spider-Man' re-release tops North American box office again
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which is back in theaters months after its initial release, is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Stars come out for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London
Music // 1 day ago
Stars come out for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl opened Saturday's tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins with an emotional speech.
Adele, Beatles, Boseman, Obama win Creative Arts Emmys
TV // 1 day ago
Adele, Beatles, Boseman, Obama win Creative Arts Emmys
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- "Adele: One NIght Only" was named Outstanding Variety Special and scored four other prizes at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered stroke in 2021: 'Still here'
'Spider-Man' re-release tops North American box office again
'Spider-Man' re-release tops North American box office again
Stars come out for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London
Stars come out for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
Mckenna Grace: 'Bad Seed' character still 'totally evil'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement