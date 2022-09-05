Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night' closes on Broadway

1/5

Billy Crystal's "Mr. Saturday Night" closed on Broadway Sunday. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal's Broadway show, Mr. Saturday Night, ended its run this weekend. "Our last show... I have loved every moment," Crystal tweeted Sunday. Advertisement

The musical comedy's Twitter feed said: "Sharing the gift of laughter, you'll live happily ever after. Thank you to everyone who joined us at the Nederlander for a little joy!"

Co-starring Randy Graff, David Paymer, Shoshana Bean and Chasten Harmon, the show opened in April and played 28 previews and 116 performances.

"Bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the Broadway stage and experiencing the laughter and tears this show generates has truly been one of the high points of my career," Crystal said in a statement in July, announcing the production's Sunday closure.

"It has been a joyous experience to make my musical comedy debut at the age of 74, and I thank everyone involved: my co-writers Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel; director John Rando; our composer and lyricist, Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, and our music director David O; my vocal coach David Stroud; our choreographer Ellenore Scott; Scott Pask and our entire design team; our musicians and crew; the best producing partner you could ask for, Jimmy Nederlander; and the fantastic cast, each of whom I have great affection for and who made me so proud to act with every show."

Crystal, 74, played the character Buddy Young Jr., a comedian and former TV star trying to recapture his former glory and make amends with the family he alienated over the years.

Crystal also played the role in a 1992 film version he directed.

