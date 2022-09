Famous birthdays for Sept. 5: Werner Herzog, Rose McGowan

1/2

Werner Herzog arrives for the premiere of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on November 13, 2019. The filmmaker turns 80 on September 5. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

-- French King Louis XIV in 1638

-- Outlaw Jesse James in 1847

-- Distiller Jack Daniel in 1846

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Napoleon Lajoie in 1874

-- Marketing research engineer A.C. Nielsen in 1897

-- Comedian Bob Newhart in 1929 (age 93)

-- Singer/actor Carol Lawrence in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor William Devane in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor George Lazenby in 1939 (age 83)

-- Civil rights activist Claudette Colvin in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Raquel Welch in 1940 (age 82)

-- Film director Werner Herzog in 1942 (age 80)

-- Singer Al Stewart in 1945 (age 77)

-- Singer Loudon Wainwright III in 1946 (age 76)

-- Singer Freddie Mercury in 1946

-- Actor Dennis Dugan in 1946 (age 76)

-- Cartoonist Cathy Guisewite in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Michael Keaton in 1951 (age 71)

-- Rock musician Dweezil Zappa in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Rose McGowan in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Paddy Considine in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Carice Van Houten in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Emmy Raver-Lampman in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Kat Graham in 1989 (age 33)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning South Korean figure skater Kim Yuna in 1990 (age 32)