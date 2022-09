Famous birthdays for Sept. 3: Kaia Gerber, Noah Baumbach

1/3

Kaia Gerber arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City on May 2. The model turns 21 on September 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include: Advertisement

-- Teacher Prudence Crandall, controversial for her efforts to educate black girls, in 1803

-- Architect Louis Sullivan, called the father of the skyscraper, in 1856

-- Automobile designer Ferdinand Porsche in 1875

-- Cartoonist Mort Walker in 1923

-- Actor Anne Jackson in 1926

-- Actor Irene Papas in 1926 (age 96)

-- Organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulgar Jr. in 1929

-- Albert DeSalvo, known as the Boston Strangler, in 1931

-- Actor Eileen Brennan in 1932

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

-- Actor Pauline Collins in 1940 (age 82)

-- Musician Al Jardine in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Valerie Perrine in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Charlie Sheen in 1965 (age 57)

-- Director Noah Baumbach in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author Kiran Desai in 1971 (age 51)

-- Rapper Redfoo, born Stefan Kendal Gordy, in 1975 (age 47)

-- Author Jenny Han in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Garrett Hedlund in 1984 (age 38)

-- Olympic gold medal snowboarder Shaun White in 1986 (age 36)

-- Rapper August Alsina in 1992 (age 30)

-- Model Kaia Gerber in 2001 (age 21)

-- Actor Jack Dylan Grazer in 2003 (age 19)