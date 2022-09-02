Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 2, 2022 / 10:03 AM

Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears call misconduct allegations 'bogus' and a 'shakedown'

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have been accused of recruiting underage children for sexually suggestive skits. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bd2e920137432e46ec15a23a4268b87a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have been accused of recruiting underage children for sexually suggestive skits. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A new lawsuit has accused comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of recruiting underage children for the purpose of filming sexually explicit comedy skits.

The lawsuit, first reported by The Daily Beast, was filed Monday in the Los Angeles Superior Court by siblings identified as John and Jane Doe, now 14 and 22, respectively, and detailed numerous allegations of sexual misconduct that had reportedly occurred years back.

Advertisement

Through their attorneys, Haddish and Spears have denied all allegations.

A lawyer for Haddish told The Wrap that the siblings' mother "has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years."

"Every attorney who has initially taken on her case -- and there were several -- ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless...now, [the mother] has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

Advertisement

An lawyer for Spears told NBC News that the comedian "isn't going to fall for any shakedown."

According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by the Daily Beast, John and Jane Doe have alleged that Haddish first sought the children out after meeting them through their mother.

Eventually, according to the lawsuit, both John and Jane Doe, who were seven and 14 at the time, were reportedly subjected to separate incidents in which they were forced to take part in sexually charged skits written by Haddish and Spears.

The skit in which Jane Doe allegedly partook involved Haddish teaching her how to mimic oral sex, in which she was forced to act in a sexual manner.

"I tried to mimic what they wanted me to mimic, but it still came out just super uncomfortable," Jane told the Daily Beast. "I knew when I left the booth that I didn't complete what they wanted me to do."

The lawsuit reportedly said that the skit made Jane "physically, emotionally, and mentally uncomfortable."

In the case of John Doe's skit, he was allegedly recruited by Haddish to film a video with Spears for the children's network Nickelodeon.

Advertisement

However, according to the lawsuit, the complainants claim that this skit was actually a video produced for the website FunnyOrDie.com, in which he was forced to act with Spears in a sketch dressed only in his underwear.

The lawsuit claims that the skit, titled "Through a Pedophile's Eyes," shot a number of scenes with the boy containing sexual imagery or innuendos, including a scene where Spears sprays oil onto John and watches him nude in a bathtub.

In a statement, FunnyOrDie.com said that it "found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content. We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence."

The boy's mother reportedly did not learn until years later that the film had ever made its way online.

"The mother, upset, stated that she would have never let her son participate in a pedophile child pornography skit," the lawsuit alleged.

Both Jane and John Doe have reportedly suffered lasting mental and emotional trauma from the videos, according to the lawsuit.

Jane told the Daily Beast, "I don't date guys. I don't have sex. I'm not your regular 22-year-old who is partying, having fun and hooking up and stuff."

Advertisement

She also said that her brother places Band-Aids over all of the cameras on his electronics out of fear of being watched.

Read More

Reports of sexual assault in U.S. military jumped 13% last year Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape Australian man at center of podcast found guilty of killing wife in 1982

Latest Headlines

'The Crown' casts its Prince William, Kate Middleton for Season 6
TV // 16 minutes ago
'The Crown' casts its Prince William, Kate Middleton for Season 6
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Rufus Kampa, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy have joined the cast of the Netflix series "The Crown."
Yungblud releases 'Yungblud' album, 'Tissues' music video
Music // 50 minutes ago
Yungblud releases 'Yungblud' album, 'Tissues' music video
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Yungblud released his third album, "Yungblud," and a music video for the song "Tissues."
Osbournes return to TV with upcoming show 'Home to Roost'
TV // 2 hours ago
Osbournes return to TV with upcoming show 'Home to Roost'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Osbournes are returning to reality television 20 years after their original MTV show with "Home to Roost."
Sebastian Roche joins 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
TV // 3 hours ago
Sebastian Roche joins 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Sebastian Roche has joined the cast of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923."
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
TV // 3 hours ago
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- CBS has announced the fall premiere dates for its daytime dramas and game shows.
Reports: Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor leaving 'Saturday Night Live'
TV // 4 hours ago
Reports: Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor leaving 'Saturday Night Live'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari will not return for Season 48 of "Saturday Night Live" this fall, according to multiple media reports.
What to stream Labor Day weekend: 'Rings of Power,' 'Rick and Morty'
TV // 6 hours ago
What to stream Labor Day weekend: 'Rings of Power,' 'Rick and Morty'
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The new "Lord of the Rings" prequel, a new season of "Rick and Morty," "Dated and Related" and "Elvis" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Charlie Rowe, Marcia Gay Harden: 'Gigi & Nate' shows good, bad risks
Movies // 7 hours ago
Charlie Rowe, Marcia Gay Harden: 'Gigi & Nate' shows good, bad risks
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- "Gigi & Nate" stars Charliie Rowe and Marcia Gay Harden discuss the film's message of standing up for what you believe in, and being careful around real-life dangers.
Famous birthdays for Sept. 2: Eugenio Derbez, Mark Harmon
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 2: Eugenio Derbez, Mark Harmon
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Eugenio Derbez turns 60 and actor Mark Harmon turns 70, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 2.
BtoB's Changsub teases special single 'Reissue #001 Surrender'
Music // 20 hours ago
BtoB's Changsub teases special single 'Reissue #001 Surrender'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lee Changsub released an audio snippet for his solo song "Reissue #001 Surrender."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hillary Clinton joins stars at Venice International Film Festival
Hillary Clinton joins stars at Venice International Film Festival
Robert Downey, Jr., Anne Hathaway, more attending Telluride Film Festival
Robert Downey, Jr., Anne Hathaway, more attending Telluride Film Festival
'Derry Girls' final season coming to Netflix in October
'Derry Girls' final season coming to Netflix in October
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
'Pantheon' star Daniel Dae Kim: There are always ramifications to tech advances
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement