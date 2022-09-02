Trending
Entertainment News
Sept. 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Sept. 2: Eugenio Derbez, Mark Harmon

By UPI Staff
Eugenio Derbez arrives for the fifth annual Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 17, 2019. The actor turns 51 on September 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2c8f5ffd2d5302ba032e20f73d750d65/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Eugenio Derbez arrives for the fifth annual Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 17, 2019. The actor turns 51 on September 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Hawaiian Queen Liliuokalani, only female monarch of islands and last to rule before statehood, in 1838

-- Sporting goods entrepreneur Albert Spalding in 1850

-- Hiram Maxim, who invented the first portable automatic machine gun, in 1869

-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Adolph Rupp in 1901

-- Dancer Marge Champion in 1919

-- Snapple co-founder Arnold Greenberg in 1932

-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member D. Wayne Lukas in 1935 (age 87)

File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Thompson Jr. in 1941

-- Christa McAuliffe, schoolteacher/astronaut who died in the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, in 1948

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Nate Archibald in 1948 (age 74)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/broadcaster Terry Bradshaw in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Mark Harmon in 1951 (age 71)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jimmy Connors in 1952 (age 70)

-- Cirque de Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte in 1959 (age 63)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Eric Dickerson in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Eugenio Derbez in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Keanu Reeves in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Salma Hayek in 1966 (age 56)

-- Comedian Katt Williams in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Austin Abrams in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Jack Messina in 2007 (age 15)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

