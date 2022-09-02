Famous birthdays for Sept. 2: Eugenio Derbez, Mark Harmon

1/3

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include: Advertisement

-- Hawaiian Queen Liliuokalani, only female monarch of islands and last to rule before statehood, in 1838

-- Sporting goods entrepreneur Albert Spalding in 1850

-- Hiram Maxim, who invented the first portable automatic machine gun, in 1869

-- Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Adolph Rupp in 1901

-- Dancer Marge Champion in 1919

-- Snapple co-founder Arnold Greenberg in 1932

-- Horse racing Hall of Fame member D. Wayne Lukas in 1935 (age 87)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member John Thompson Jr. in 1941

-- Christa McAuliffe, schoolteacher/astronaut who died in the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, in 1948

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Nate Archibald in 1948 (age 74)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/broadcaster Terry Bradshaw in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Mark Harmon in 1951 (age 71)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jimmy Connors in 1952 (age 70)

-- Cirque de Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte in 1959 (age 63)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Eric Dickerson in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Eugenio Derbez in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Keanu Reeves in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Salma Hayek in 1966 (age 56)

-- Comedian Katt Williams in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Austin Abrams in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Jack Messina in 2007 (age 15)