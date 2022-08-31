Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 10:09 AM

Reports: Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone split after 4 years of dating

By Annie Martin
1/5
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model and actress Camila Morrone, broke up after four years of dating. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f2338c046c24431ca13c696ee7e14860/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model and actress Camila Morrone, broke up after four years of dating. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have called it quits on their relationship.

E! News reported Tuesday that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, broke up after more than four years of dating.

Advertisement

People confirmed the news.

DiCaprio and Morrone haven't been seen together since they were spotted in France in July, according to Us Weekly.

"[DiCaprio] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Morrone], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to Saint Tropez," a source said. "He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey Maguire and Jamie Foxx."

DiCaprio and Morrone were first linked in December 2017 and made their debut as a couple at the Oscars in February 2020.

DiCaprio will next star in the Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, while Morrone, a model and actress, will have a lead role in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six.

Celebrity splits of 2022

Kelsea Ballerini (R) and Morgan Evans arrive for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7, 2022. Ballerini announced her split from Evans on Instagram after nearly five years of marriage. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Jeremiah Duggar, wife Hannah expecting first child Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships Jesse Lee Soffer to exit 'Chicago P.D.' after 10 seasons What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Lord of the Rings' introduces precious new heroes
TV // 9 minutes ago
TV review: 'Lord of the Rings' introduces precious new heroes
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," premiering Friday, paces the action well while introducing brand new Middle-earth characters.
Bjork releases cover art for upcoming album 'Fossora'
Music // 21 minutes ago
Bjork releases cover art for upcoming album 'Fossora'
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Icelandic singer Björk has released the cover art for her upcoming LP, "Fossora," her upcoming tenth studio album.
Jeremiah Duggar, wife Hannah expecting first child
Entertainment News // 29 minutes ago
Jeremiah Duggar, wife Hannah expecting first child
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Counting On" alum Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, are expecting their first child together.
'Pinocchio,' 'Pretty Red Dress' among world premieres at BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Pinocchio,' 'Pretty Red Dress' among world premieres at BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The BFI London Film Festival announced its upcoming lineup of films that will be having their world premiere at the festivities.
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
TV // 1 hour ago
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
NEW YORK, Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Prey" and "Roswell, N.M." actress Amber Midthunder says she knew exactly how to play her well-meaning, but clueless "Reservation Dogs" character because she has met plenty of people like her in real life.
FKA twigs, Hannah Waddingham join 'Drag Race U.K.' as guest judges
TV // 2 hours ago
FKA twigs, Hannah Waddingham join 'Drag Race U.K.' as guest judges
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." unveiled a lineup of celebrity guest judges that will be appearing on the show.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Richard Gere, Debbie Gibson
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 31: Richard Gere, Debbie Gibson
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Actor Richard Gere turns 73 and singer Debbie Gibson turns 52, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 31.
Charlbi Dean, star of 'Triangle of Sadness,' dies at 32
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Charlbi Dean, star of 'Triangle of Sadness,' dies at 32
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- South African actor Charlbi Dean has died at the age of 32.
Treasure's 'I Love You,' 'Jikjin' videos pass 100M views on YouTube
Music // 19 hours ago
Treasure's 'I Love You,' 'Jikjin' videos pass 100M views on YouTube
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure celebrated after its music videos for "I Love You" and "Jikjin" reached 100 million views on YouTube.
'Manifest': Josh Dallas teases Ben's 'devastation' in Season 4
TV // 20 hours ago
'Manifest': Josh Dallas teases Ben's 'devastation' in Season 4
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Manifest," a supernatural drama series starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and J.R. Ramirez, will return for a fourth and final season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Charlbi Dean, star of 'Triangle of Sadness,' dies at 32
Charlbi Dean, star of 'Triangle of Sadness,' dies at 32
Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
The most anticipated films for the rest of 2022
The most anticipated films for the rest of 2022
Original 'Roseanne' star Michael Fishman to exit 'The Conners' ahead of Season 5
Original 'Roseanne' star Michael Fishman to exit 'The Conners' ahead of Season 5
Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in 'Dark Matter' series for Apple TV+
Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in 'Dark Matter' series for Apple TV+
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement