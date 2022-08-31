Reports: Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone split after 4 years of dating

1/5

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model and actress Camila Morrone, broke up after four years of dating. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have called it quits on their relationship. E! News reported Tuesday that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, broke up after more than four years of dating. Advertisement

People confirmed the news.

DiCaprio and Morrone haven't been seen together since they were spotted in France in July, according to Us Weekly.

"[DiCaprio] has been attending events and going on vacations without [Morrone], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to Saint Tropez," a source said. "He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey Maguire and Jamie Foxx."

DiCaprio and Morrone were first linked in December 2017 and made their debut as a couple at the Oscars in February 2020.

DiCaprio will next star in the Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, while Morrone, a model and actress, will have a lead role in the Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six.

