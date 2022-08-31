Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 9:40 AM

Jeremiah Duggar, wife Hannah expecting first child

By Annie Martin

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Jeremiah Duggar is going to be a dad.

The 23-year-old television personality is expecting his first child with his wife, Hannah Duggar.

Duggar shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of maternity photos. One of the pictures shows Duggar cradling Hannah Duggar's baby bump while giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"I'm so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!" he captioned the post.

Duggar's sister Jill Duggar was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Yay! Congrats bro! Couldn't be more excited for y'all!" Jill Duggar wrote.

Hannah Duggar confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day," she said. "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!"

Duggar and Hannah Duggar got engaged in January and married in March of this year.

Duggar is the 11th of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children. He and his family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and later starred on Counting On.

