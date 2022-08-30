Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 30, 2022

Famous birthdays for Aug. 30: Cameron Diaz, Andy Roddick

By UPI Staff
1/2
Cameron Diaz arrives on the red carpet at the "Annie" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City on December 7, 2014. The actor turns 50 on August 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- English author Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley in 1797

-- Civil rights leader Roy Wilkins in 1901

-- Actor Fred MacMurray in 1908

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ted Williams in 1918

-- Businessman Warren Buffett in 1930 (age 92)

-- U.S. astronaut Jack Swigert in 1931

-- Musician John Phillips in 1935

-- Actor Elizabeth Ashley in 1939 (age 83)

-- French Olympic champion skier Jean-Claude Killy in 1943 (age 79)

-- Cartoonist Robert Crumb in 1943 (age 79)

-- Newspaper columnist Molly Ivins in 1944

-- Actor Peggy Lipton in 1946

-- Comedian Lewis Black in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Timothy Bottoms in 1951 (age 71)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Robert Parish in 1953 (age 69)

-- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Michael Chiklis in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Michael Michele in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Cameron Diaz in 1972 (age 50)

-- Journalist Lisa Ling in 1973 (age 49)

-- Tennis player Andy Roddick in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Michael Grant Terry in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer Bebe Rexha in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor/singer Trevor Jackson in 1996 (age 26)

