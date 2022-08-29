Trending
Michelle Yeoh to be honored at TIFF Tribute Awards

By Annie Martin
Michelle Yeoh will receive the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e0b4d9264b34c31c19c233e2465557db/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Michelle Yeoh will receive the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh will be honored at the TIFF Tribute Awards in September.

TIFF said in a press release Monday that Yeoh will receive the inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the awards ceremony.

The TIFF Tribute Awards will take place Sept. 11 at Fairmount Royal York Hotel in Toronto during the 47th annual Toronto International Film Awards.

Yeoh most recently starred in the sci-fi comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, which opened in theaters in March.

"Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking," TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said. "Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once that shows her limitless abilities. We're so proud to honor her with the Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award."

The TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award recognizes a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career.

Yeoh is known for such films as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies and Crazy Rich Asians.

The Toronto International Film Festival will take place Sept. 8-18. This year's TIFF Tribute Awards recipients also include Brendan Fraser and the cast of My Policeman, who will receive TIFF Tribute Awards for Performance.

