Aug. 29, 2022 / 10:02 AM

'Summer House' couple Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke get engaged

By Annie Martin
1/3
Lindsay Hubbard (L) and Carl Radke announced their engagement after seven months of dating. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lindsay Hubbard (L) and Carl Radke announced their engagement after seven months of dating. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are engaged to be married.

The television personalities recently got engaged after seven months of dating.

Radke proposed to Hubbard Saturday at Dune Beach in Southampton, N.Y., People reported Sunday. Bravo filmed the moment for Summer House Season 7.

"I was so surprised, I'm still in shock!" Hubbard said.

"It was quite the whirlwind throwing off Lindsay. She's a tough one to catch off guard!" Radke added.

Radke surprised Hubbard by proposing during an intimate picnic on the beach.

"He said, 'Will you marry me?' and I said, 'A thousand times, yes!'" Hubbard said. "And he said, 'Hold on, let me get the ring' and I was like, 'I don't care! When should we get married? Now? I'm ready!'"

Hubbard confirmed news of their engagement Sunday on Instagram, writing, "YOOOOOOO #AThousandTimesYes."

Hubbard and Radke are longtime friends who have starred together on Summer House since its premiere in 2017. The couple made their relationship official in January.

