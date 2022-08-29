Trending
Aug. 29, 2022 / 12:15 PM

Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy say unborn child is a boy

By Annie Martin
1/3
Jenna Johnson (R) and Val Chmerkovskiy announced the sex of their unborn first child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/547bc15e3726e837c3b5a435342db306/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have a baby boy on the way.

The Dancing with the Stars couple announced the sex of their unborn first child in an Instagram post Sunday.

Johnson shared the news alongside photos of herself and Chmerkovskiy using poppers filled with blue confetti.

"IT'S A...... BOY!!!!!!!" she captioned the post. "Today we are officially half way there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom."

Former DWTS contestants DeMarcus Ware and Candace Cameron Bure were among those to congratulate Johnson and Chmerkovskiy in the comments.

"Congrats," Ware wrote alongside a champagne emoji.

"So exciting!!" Bure said, adding a blue heart emoji.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy married in April 2019 and announced in July that they are expecting their first child in January 2023.

"Our biggest dream come true yet," Johnson said at the time. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."

Chmerkovskiy is the brother of fellow DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, whose wife, Peta Murgatroyd, is also a professional dancer on the show. Maks Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have a 5-year-old son, Shai Aleksandr.

Dancing with the Stars will move from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Tyra Banks and actor and Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro will host the season.

