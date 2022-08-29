Advertisement
Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Elliott Gould, Liam Payne

By UPI Staff
1/2
Elliott Gould arrive on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 84 on August 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5152cd8e9e279c34577a559c7450a71b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- British King Henry V in 1387

-- English philosopher John Locke in 1632

-- Author/poet Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. in 1809

-- Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 1813

-- Automotive inventor Charles Kettering in 1876

-- Actress Ingrid Bergman in 1915

-- Actor Isabel Sanford in 1917

-- Jazz saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker in 1920

-- NASCAR racer Wendell Scott in 1921

-- British filmmaker Richard Attenborough in 1923

-- Jazz/pop singer Dinah Washington in 1924

-- Filmmaker William Friedkin in 1935 (age 87)

-- U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 1936

-- Actor Elliott Gould in 1938 (age 84)

-- TV personality Robin Leach in 1941

-- Scientist Temple Grandin in 1947 (age 75)

-- Entertainer Michael Jackson in 1958

-- Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Rebecca De Mornay in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Carla Gugino in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Dante Basco in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Emily Hampshire in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor/comedian Nicole Byer in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Lea Michele in 1986 (age 36)

-- Pop singer Liam Payne in 1993 (age 29)

