Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 29, 2022 / 9:41 AM

Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab celebrate birth of first child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Colin Kaepernick (L) and his partner, radio personality Nessa Diab, welcomed their first child together. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/528b4f41760a9b0ad5f37295157324ed/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Colin Kaepernick (L) and his partner, radio personality Nessa Diab, welcomed their first child together. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Colin Kaepernick is a new dad.

The 34-year-old football star and his partner, radio personality Nessa Diab, recently welcomed their first child together.

Advertisement

Diab shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Kaepernick with their new baby.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!" Diab captioned the post.

"Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family," she added. "Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

Advertisement

Diab said sharing the news allows her to connect with her followers in "different ways that I never imagined."

"My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew," she wrote.

Advertisement

Diab attended the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday evening after announcing the birth.

Kaepernick and Diab were first linked in 2015.

Kaepernick played football for the San Francisco 49ers for six seasons. He has been a free agent since 2017, following controversy over him kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games as a protest against police violence.

Read More

Dolly Parton releases 'A Smoky Mountain Christmas' ahead of holiday album Twice release new EP, 'Talk That Talk' music video 'Sistas' spinoff 'Tyler Perry's Zatima' coming to BET+ in September What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kelsea Ballerini, husband Morgan Evans to divorce
Music // 3 minutes ago
Kelsea Ballerini, husband Morgan Evans to divorce
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini announced her split from her husband, Morgan Evans, after nearly five years of marriage.
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
TV // 8 minutes ago
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix celebrated its 25th birthday on Monday. Here are the platform's 10 most-streamed series to date.
Taylor Swift to release new album 'Midnights' in October
Music // 39 minutes ago
Taylor Swift to release new album 'Midnights' in October
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.
'Summer House' couple Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke get engaged
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Summer House' couple Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke get engaged
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "Summer House" stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke announced their engagement after seven months of dating.
'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat
TV // 1 hour ago
'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Filming on the Natalie Portman-led series "Lady in the Lake" was paused in Baltimore following a shooting threat.
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
TV // 2 hours ago
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Fan favorites Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi have been crowned the winners of "Love Island USA" Season 4.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Elliott Gould, Liam Payne
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Elliott Gould, Liam Payne
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Actor Elliott Gould turns 84 and pop singer Liam Payne turns 29, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 29.
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift win big at the MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 14 hours ago
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift win big at the MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift were the big winners at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
TV // 14 hours ago
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount Network released the first teaser for Season 5 of its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," on Sunday night.
Yankovic promises new 'Weird' trailer will premiere Monday
Movies // 19 hours ago
Yankovic promises new 'Weird' trailer will premiere Monday
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Weird Al Yankovic posted a teaser for his upcoming biopic Sunday, announcing that a new full-length trailer will be released on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo marks 3 months since actor's death
Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo marks 3 months since actor's death
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift win big at the MTV Video Music Awards
Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift win big at the MTV Video Music Awards
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Nicki Minaj releases greatest hits album 'Queen Radio: Volume 1'
Nicki Minaj releases greatest hits album 'Queen Radio: Volume 1'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement