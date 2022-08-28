Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 28, 2022

Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo marks 3 months since actor's death

By Karen Butler
Jacy Nittolo (R) says she got a new tattoo to pay tribute to her late fiance, Ray Liotta. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/795e87a5553ae73d0c922b5bfec79f6f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Jacy Nittolo shared photos of her getting a tattoo on her arm as a tribute to her late fiance, Goodfellas and Field of Dreams icon Ray Liotta.

"Yesterday marked 3 months," Nittolo wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me. What an honor to have Mark Mahoneys gift do the work. @markmahoney_ssc Thank you @babspatrick for a beautiful day and @chazznittolo for capturing it."

Mahoney is the tattoo artist, Barbara Patrick is Nittolo's friend and Chazz is her son.

The black-and-white photos don't clearly show the image she chose for her tattoo, but it appears to be a feather.

Liotta died in his sleep on May 26. He was 67.

The actor had been in the Dominican Republic to work on the movie, Dangerous Waters. He was recently seen in the films Many Saints of Newark and Marriage Story and the Apple TV+ series Black Bird.

