Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 28, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 28: LeAnn Rimes, Quvenzhane Wallis

By UPI Staff
1/4
LeAnn Rimes introduces a performance by Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas at the CMT Music Awards at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville on April 11. The singer turns 40 on August 28. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/839830f45356066b6769b8d0f93dc8d1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
LeAnn Rimes introduces a performance by Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas at the CMT Music Awards at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville on April 11. The singer turns 40 on August 28. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- German poet/novelist/dramatist Johann von Goethe in 1749

-- Elizabeth Ann Seton, first U.S.-born saint of the Roman Catholic Church, in 1774

-- Comic book artist Jack Kirby in 1917

-- New Zealand novelist Janet Frame in 1924

-- Former baseball Manager Lou Piniella in 1943 (age 79)

-- Singer/actor David Soul in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Luis Guzman in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Daniel Stern in 1957 (age 65)

-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton in 1958 (age 64)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Emma Samms in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Jennifer Coolidge in 1961 (age 61)

-- Director David Fincher in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Shania Twain in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Billy Boyd in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Jack Black in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Jason Priestley in 1969 (age 53)

-- Business executive/author Sheryl Sandberg in 1969 (age 53)

-- Figure skater Todd Eldredge in 1971 (age 51)

Advertisement

-- Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Singer LeAnn Rimes in 1982 (age 40)

-- Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, captured in 2006 and held captive by Palestinian militants for more than five years, in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Florence Welch in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Armie Hammer in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Quvenzhane Wallis in 2003 (age 19)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Trailer for 'House of Hammer' explores allegations against Armie Hammer Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024 Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, more country artists to guest star on 'Monarch' Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle

Latest Headlines

'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
TV // 13 hours ago
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, "Blockbuster," a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3.
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
TV // 15 hours ago
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Extras" and "Agatha Raisin" actress Ashley Jensen is set to star in the BBC adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel, "Mayflies."
Richard Simmons thanks fans for support after documentary premieres
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Richard Simmons thanks fans for support after documentary premieres
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Former exercise guru, author, teacher and TV personality Richard Simmons, who has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, is thanking his fans for their support after a documentary about him premiered online.
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix
TV // 17 hours ago
No Season 2 for 'Resident Evil' series on Netflix
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, "Resident Evil," for a second season.
Rod Wave, Bad Bunny top U.S. album chart
Music // 18 hours ago
Rod Wave, Bad Bunny top U.S. album chart
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Rod Wave's "Beautiful Mind" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Sarah Chalke, Chandra Wilson
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Sarah Chalke, Chandra Wilson
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Actor Sarah Chalke turns 46 and actor Chandra Wilson turns 53, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 27.
Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres
TV // 1 day ago
Peacock to launch virtual 'Docfest' with weekly documentary premieres
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that it will be launching a virtual documentary showcase that will feature a number of original TV titles.
Twice release new EP, 'Talk That Talk' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Twice release new EP, 'Talk That Talk' music video
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released the EP "Between 1&2" and a music video for the song "Talk That Talk."
'Sistas' spinoff 'Tyler Perry's Zatima' coming to BET+ in September
TV // 1 day ago
'Sistas' spinoff 'Tyler Perry's Zatima' coming to BET+ in September
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- BET+ announced a premiere date and new cast members for the "Sistas" spinoff "Tyler Perry's Zatima."
Harry Styles adds dates to 'Love on Tour'
Music // 1 day ago
Harry Styles adds dates to 'Love on Tour'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "Late Night Talking" singer Harry Styles extended his "Love on Tour" world tour into July 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Richard Simmons thanks fans for support after documentary premieres
Richard Simmons thanks fans for support after documentary premieres
Rod Wave, Bad Bunny top U.S. album chart
Rod Wave, Bad Bunny top U.S. album chart
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Sarah Chalke, Chandra Wilson
Famous birthdays for Aug. 27: Sarah Chalke, Chandra Wilson
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement