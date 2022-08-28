Famous birthdays for Aug. 28: LeAnn Rimes, Quvenzhane Wallis

1/4

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include:

-- German poet/novelist/dramatist Johann von Goethe in 1749

-- Elizabeth Ann Seton, first U.S.-born saint of the Roman Catholic Church, in 1774

-- Comic book artist Jack Kirby in 1917

-- New Zealand novelist Janet Frame in 1924

-- Former baseball Manager Lou Piniella in 1943 (age 79)

-- Singer/actor David Soul in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Luis Guzman in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Daniel Stern in 1957 (age 65)

-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Emma Samms in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Jennifer Coolidge in 1961 (age 61)

-- Director David Fincher in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Shania Twain in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Billy Boyd in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Jack Black in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Jason Priestley in 1969 (age 53)

-- Business executive/author Sheryl Sandberg in 1969 (age 53)

-- Figure skater Todd Eldredge in 1971 (age 51)

-- Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans in 1971 (age 51)

-- Singer LeAnn Rimes in 1982 (age 40)

-- Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, captured in 2006 and held captive by Palestinian militants for more than five years, in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Florence Welch in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Armie Hammer in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Quvenzhane Wallis in 2003 (age 19)