Aug. 26, 2022 / 9:29 AM

'Younger' actor Nico Tortorella, Bethany C. Meyers expecting child

By Annie Martin
Nico Tortorella (R) and their spouse, Bethany C. Meyers, are expecting their first child after fertility struggles. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b116edcb61098d5d66cc32ea24a3f679/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Younger actor Nico Tortorella has a baby on the way.

The 34-year-old actor is expecting their first child with their spouse, be.come project founder Bethany C. Meyers, after fertility struggles.

Tortorella shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of maternity photos.

"the baby. coming 3.9 @bethanycmeyers i love you," they captioned the post.

Meyers confirmed the news and sent love to their followers in a post on their own account.

"There is so much to tell you all about this unexpected story of how we finally conceived, but today I just want to sit in the excitement of getting to share our news with all of you. Our [rainbow] baby is in my belly," Meyers wrote.

"For those of you who are still on your journey to parenthood, I know this may feel painful. I know some of you may have just had another failed cycle, or found out your pregnancy wasn't viable, or some other hiccup in this wild game they call trying to conceive. Permission to mute me, step away or feel all of those feels. I've been there too," they added.

"About a year ago, a fellow infertility warrior who finally had their rainbow baby told me this - 'it sucks until one day it doesn't' and they were right," Meyers said.

Tortorella and Meyers told People that they were trying to conceive for almost two years.

"After months and months of heartache and unknowns we are beginning to see just how magic and healing this process has already offered," the couple said. "Of course, we still have a ways to go, and we know some days will be more difficult than others. But, today is a celebration. Today we are one step closer to becoming parents."

Tortorella and Meyers got engaged in 2017 after 11 years of dating and married in March 2018.

Tortorella is known for playing Josh on Younger and Felix Carlucci on The Walking Dad: World Beyond.

