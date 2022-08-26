Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 12:37 PM

MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jack Harlow will host and perform at the MTV VMAs on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bb8b41d7a15e2600512a5599e59c2a07/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jack Harlow will host and perform at the MTV VMAs on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will take place Sunday in New Jersey.

This year's ceremony will be held at Prudential Center in Newark and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW.

Advertisement

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the event, which honors the best in music videos.

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink, Kane Brown and other artists will perform.

Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the field of nominees with seven nominations each.

How to watch

The MTV VMAs will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW. The awards show will also broadcast on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Participants

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the VMAs.

Minaj will also perform and receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which recognizes her contributions to and impact on music videos and popular culture.

Advertisement

Harlow will give his debut solo performance at the VMAs.

Other performers include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink, Kane Brown, and Eminem and Snoop Dogg.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform and receive the Global Icon Award, which celebrates an artist or band whose career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.

Nominees

Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each. Harlow and Lil Nas X's duet "Industry Baby" is nominated in five different categories, including Video of the Year.

Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow with six nominations each, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are all up for five awards.

Read More

2022 awards show schedule: How to watch Eminem, Snoop Dogg to perform at MTV Video Music Awards Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Dolly Parton releases 'A Smoky Mountain Christmas' ahead of holiday album
Music // 54 minutes ago
Dolly Parton releases 'A Smoky Mountain Christmas' ahead of holiday album
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released "A Smoky Mountain Christmas," a new song from the ultimate deluxe version of her "A Holly Dolly Christmas" album.
Muse release new album, 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Muse release new album, 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween' music video
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Muse released "Will of the People," its first album in nearly four years, and a horror-themed music video for "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."
'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere
TV // 1 hour ago
'House of the Dragon' renewed for Season 2 after series premiere
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series about the Targaryens, will return for a second season on HBO.
Shia LaBeouf says he wasn't fired from Olivia Wilde's film
Movies // 2 hours ago
Shia LaBeouf says he wasn't fired from Olivia Wilde's film
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Shia LaBeouf is rebuking Olivia Wilde's statement that she fired him from her film "Don't Worry, Darling, instead asserting that he quit the production.
Selena Gomez joins Rema for 'Calm Down' remix
Music // 2 hours ago
Selena Gomez joins Rema for 'Calm Down' remix
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Nigerian singer and rapper Rema released a remix of Rema's song "Calm Down."
Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Danny DeVito calls 'Little Demon' show 'insane' on 'Kimmel'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Danny DeVito appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to promote his new show "Little Demon" and talked about his experience filming "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Ryan Reynolds wishes Blake Lively a happy 35th birthday: 'You're spectacular'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds wishes Blake Lively a happy 35th birthday: 'You're spectacular'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds posted a tribute to his wife, "Gossip Girl" actress Blake Lively, on her 35th birthday.
'Younger' actor Nico Tortorella, Bethany C. Meyers expecting child
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Younger' actor Nico Tortorella, Bethany C. Meyers expecting child
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "Younger" actor Nico Tortorella and their spouse, Bethany C. Meyers, are expecting their first child after fertility struggles.
'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The official trailer was for "Confess, Fletch" starring Jon Hamm, Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan.
'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum Joe E. Tata dead at 86
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum Joe E. Tata dead at 86
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Joe E. Tata has died at the age of 86 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, his daughter announced in a social media post.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Jonathan Knight confirms he married boyfriend Harley Rodriguez
Jonathan Knight confirms he married boyfriend Harley Rodriguez
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement