Famous birthdays for Aug. 26: John Mulaney, Keke Palmer

John Mulaney, winner of the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City," appears backstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. The comedian turns 40 on August 26. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include: Advertisement

-- First prime minister of Britain Robert Walpole in 1676

-- Albert, Britain's prince consort, in 1819

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa in 1910

-- NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in 1918

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Tom Heinsohn in 1934

-- Geraldine Ferraro, 1984 Democratic vice presidential candidate and first woman to seek so high a position on a major U.S. political party ticket, in 1935

-- Voice actor/movie trailer specialist Don LaFontaine in 1940

-- Singer Leon Redbone in 1949

-- Crossword editor Will Shortz in 1952 (age 70)

-- Jazz musician Branford Marsalis in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Melissa McCarthy in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Macaulay Culkin in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Chris Pine in 1980 (age 42)

-- Comedian John Mulaney in 1982 (age 40)

-- Country singer Brian Kelley in 1985 (age 37)

-- Rapper Saint Jhn, born Carlos St. John Phillips, in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor/singer Evan Ross in 1988 (age 34)

-- Drag queen/TV personality Eureka, born David Huggard, in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Dylan O'Brien in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Keke Palmer in 1993 (age 29)

