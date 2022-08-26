Famous birthdays for Aug. 26: John Mulaney, Keke Palmer

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.
They include:
-- First prime minister of Britain Robert Walpole in 1676
-- Albert, Britain's prince consort, in 1819
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mother Teresa in 1910
-- NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in 1918
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Tom Heinsohn in 1934
-- Geraldine Ferraro, 1984 Democratic vice presidential candidate and first woman to seek so high a position on a major U.S. political party ticket, in 1935
-- Voice actor/movie trailer specialist Don LaFontaine in 1940
-- Singer Leon Redbone in 1949
-- Crossword editor Will Shortz in 1952 (age 70)
-- Jazz musician Branford Marsalis in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actor Melissa McCarthy in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Macaulay Culkin in 1980 (age 42)
-- Actor Chris Pine in 1980 (age 42)
-- Comedian John Mulaney in 1982 (age 40)
-- Country singer Brian Kelley in 1985 (age 37)
-- Rapper Saint Jhn, born Carlos St. John Phillips, in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor/singer Evan Ross in 1988 (age 34)
-- Drag queen/TV personality Eureka, born David Huggard, in 1990 (age 32)
-- Actor Dylan O'Brien in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Keke Palmer in 1993 (age 29)