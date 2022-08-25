Trending
Aug. 25, 2022 / 8:00 AM

Nick Cannon expecting ninth baby, third with Brittany Bell

By Justin Klawans
Nick Cannon announced that he would be adding a ninth baby to his family. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a48533009c969226a9e2ed54224ebc19/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Television host and rapper Nick Cannon announced that he was expecting his ninth baby, which will be his third with model Brittany Bell.

Cannon, 41, announced the news Wednesday in an Instagram post, writing, "Time stopped and this happened..." while tagging Bell.

The post showed a pregnant Bell, along with Cannon, during a joint pregnancy photoshoot. Also shown off in the video were the pair's first two children, son Golden Saigon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

Cannon previously hinted that Bell was pregnant again this past June during an appearance on the R&B podcast Lip Service.

When asked about the rumors that he had three children on the way, Cannon said, "What do you mean on the way? Let's just put it this way, the stork is on the way."

"If you thought the numbers put up in 2021 were bad, wait until we get to [2022]!" the rapper joked, referring to his three children that were born last year.

Cannon previously had twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa in June 2021. The next month, he had another child, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, but he died at the age of five months following a brain cancer diagnosis.

2022 will mark Cannon's second child, as he celebrated the birth of a baby boy in July with model Bre Tiesi.

Cannon has become famous for his high number of children, including twins with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, whom he divorced in 2016.

He told People this past May that he was "excited about all my kids."

"Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones," he said.

The native of San Diego, Calif., first rose to fame as a rap artist, and would later gain notoriety for his work on the sketch comedy show All That.

Cannon would later go on to become a prolific television host, including his self-titled but short-lived The Nick Cannon Show.

He currently hosts the shows Wild n' Out, Lip Sync Battle Shorties and The Masked Singer, and was also the host of America's Got Talent for eight seasons.

