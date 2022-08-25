Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt dog rescued from breeding facility

1/5

Meghan Markle (R) and Prince Harry adopted Momma Mia, a 7-year-old beagle rescued from a Virginia breeding and research facility. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new family member. The British royals recently adopted Momma Mia, a 7-year-old beagle rescued from a Virginia breeding and research facility, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Advertisement

Markle and Harry reached out to animal rights attorney Shannon Keith of the Beagle Freedom Project after the nonprofit organization took in Momma Mia and eight of her newborn puppies.

Federal authorities rescued Momma Mia and 4,000 other beagles from overcrowded and unsanitary conditions from the Envigo breeding and research plant in July.

"The duchess is holding Mia and was like, 'We're adopting her,'" Keith said. "She was like 'No, we don't want a Christmas puppy ... We want ones we can help who are older.'"

*BREAKING* Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrived at Beagle Freedom Project headquarters to adopt Mama Mia, a rescued beagle from Envigo! READ THE FULL ARTICLE IN THE LA TIMEShttps://t.co/qxG0Wra7uo...#meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex pic.twitter.com/XPuUIXn3kF— Beagle Freedom Project (@beaglefreedom) August 24, 2022

People confirmed news of Momma Mia's adoption.

"The duke and duchess of Sussex are the most loving, sensitive and caring adopters I have ever met!" Keith said. "We were so honored that they have been supporting Beagle Freedom Project and chose to adopt a dog who has been abused."

"They made a point to adopt a rescue named Mia, who most would overlook because she is older, has health issues and is traumatized by her past," she added.

Markle previously had a rescue beagle for many years.