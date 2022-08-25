Jonathan Knight confirms he married boyfriend Harley Rodriguez

1/3

Jonathan Knight confirmed he secretly married Harley Rodriguez. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Jonathan Knight is a married man. The 53-year-old singer and television personality secretly married his longtime boyfriend, Harley Rodriguez. Advertisement

Knight confirmed the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"We did," Knight said when asked about the ring on his finger. "But everybody just assumed we're married, so, I never say yes or no 'cause I don't wanna lie."

Knight and Rodriguez quietly married and will celebrate their wedding with family and friends in the future.

Knight has changed his name to "Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez" on Instagram.

He also referred to Rodriguez as his "husband" in an Instagram post in June.

"Heading home to film some more #farmhousefixerhgtv Can't wait to sleep in my own bed. Only thing missing will be my husband who's in Paris! Thank you Kentucky for an amazing show! Such a polite audience!!!" he wrote.

Knight is best known as a member of the boy band New Kids on the Block. He is also an HGTV personality who stars on the home restoration series Farmhouse Fixer.