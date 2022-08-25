Trending
Aug. 25, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 25: Alexander Skarsgard, Billy Ray Cyrus

By UPI Staff
1/3
Alexander Skarsgard attends the premiere of "The Northman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 18. The actor turns 46 on August 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- Czar Ivan IV, "Ivan the Terrible," of Russia, in 1530

-- Composer/conductor Leonard Bernstein in 1918

-- Former Alabama Gov. George Wallace in 1919

-- Game show host Monty Hall in 1921

-- Tennis champion Althea Gibson in 1927

-- Actor Sean Connery in 1930

-- TV personality Regis Philbin in 1931

-- Actor Tom Skerritt in 1933 (age 89)

-- Writer Frederick Forsyth in 1938 (age 84)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rollie Fingers in 1946 (age 76)

-- Writer Martin Amis in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor John Savage in 1949 (age 73)

-- Rock singer Gene Simmons of Kiss in 1949 (age 73)

-- Singer/songwriter Elvis Costello in 1954 (age 68)

-- Film director Tim Burton in 1958 (age 64)

-- Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Ally Walker in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Blair Underwood in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Tom Hollander in 1967 (age 55)

-- Television cook Rachael Ray in 1968 (age 54)

-- Supermodel Claudia Schiffer in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Alexander Skarsgard in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Kel Mitchell in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Rachel Bilson in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Blake Lively in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor China Anne McClain in 1998 (age 24)

