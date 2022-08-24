Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 24, 2022 / 12:47 PM

Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin headed for divorce

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, have split after 25 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4004d393a5332ca22aa08f381d100587/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, have split after 25 years of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are headed for divorce.

People reported Wednesday that Flavin filed for divorce Aug. 19 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Advertisement

Stallone and Flavin married in May 1997 and have three children together, daughters Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Stallone also has a son, Seargeoh, with his ex-wife Sasha Czack. Sage, his son with Starlin Wright, died at age 36 in 2012.

Us Weekly confirmed the split and said Stallone recently covered up his tattoo of Flavin's face on his bicep.

"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," Stallone said in a statement through his rep.

Court documents show that Flavin believes Stallone is hiding marital assets, according to TMZ. Flavin is seeking exclusive domain of the couple's Palm Beach, Fla., home during the divorce proceedings and plans to restore her maiden name, Flavin.

Advertisement

Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in May.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!" Stallone wrote on Instagram at the time.

Advertisement

Read More

'Vanderpump Rules' couple Scheana Shay, Brock Davies marry in Mexico 'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Morning Show': Nicole Beharie joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
TV // 25 minutes ago
'The Morning Show': Nicole Beharie joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Sleepy Hollow" actress Nicole Beharie will join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show."
Peacock to begin streaming next-day episodes of NBC, Bravo shows
TV // 45 minutes ago
Peacock to begin streaming next-day episodes of NBC, Bravo shows
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Wednesday that it will begin streaming next-day episodes of current NBC and Bravo shows on its platform on Sept. 19.
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
TV // 59 minutes ago
'Cobra Kai': Terry Silver recruits Kim Da-Eun in Season 5 clip
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films, will return for a fifth season on Netflix in September.
'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Blonde," a new film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is coming to Netflix in September.
Sofia Carson celebrates 'Purple Hearts' making Netflix all-time films list
Movies // 2 hours ago
Sofia Carson celebrates 'Purple Hearts' making Netflix all-time films list
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Purple Hearts," a romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, has become one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched films of all time.
'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The trailer for "Goodnight Mommy," an upcoming thriller film from Amazon Prime, was released Wednesday.
'Slumberland' teaser trailer: Jason Momoa introduces 'world of dreams'
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Slumberland' teaser trailer: Jason Momoa introduces 'world of dreams'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Slumberland," a new fantasy adventure film starring Jason Momoa, is coming to Netflix in November.
Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor performed and played a game with Jason Momoa and Kristen Bell on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Venice Film Festival to host 'Ukrainian Day' in solidarity with invaded country
Movies // 3 hours ago
Venice Film Festival to host 'Ukrainian Day' in solidarity with invaded country
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Venice Film Festival will host a 'Ukrainian Day' to celebrate the work of Ukrainian filmmakers and artists in the wake of the nation's invasion by Russia.
'Reboot' trailer: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer play former sitcom stars
TV // 3 hours ago
'Reboot' trailer: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer play former sitcom stars
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Reboot," a new comedy created by Steve Levitan and starring Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer, is coming to Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love is Blind': Deepti, Kyle get close in 'After the Altar' Season 2 trailer
'Love is Blind': Deepti, Kyle get close in 'After the Altar' Season 2 trailer
Tilda Swinton: 'Three Thousand Years' was 'a fresh road for me'
Tilda Swinton: 'Three Thousand Years' was 'a fresh road for me'
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Scheana Shay, Brock Davies marry in Mexico
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Scheana Shay, Brock Davies marry in Mexico
'Halloween Ends' to stream on Peacock while in theaters
'Halloween Ends' to stream on Peacock while in theaters
Larry David returns for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12
Larry David returns for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement