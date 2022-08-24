Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 24, 2022 / 10:15 AM

Meghan Trainor performs 'Bad for Me' with Teddy Swims on 'Late Late Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Meghan Trainor performed and played a game with Jason Momoa and Kristen Bell on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/34c184224ef5d9c8e701f70dbc6d23ef/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Meghan Trainor performed and played a game with Jason Momoa and Kristen Bell on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Meghan Trainor took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 28-year-old singer performed her song "Bad for Me" with Teddy Swims during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Advertisement

In "Bad for Me," Trainor expresses her frustration with a loved one who keeps hurting her.

"Please don't make promises that you can't keep / Your best intentions end up hurting me / No matter what, I'll love you endlessly / I know we're blood, but this love is bad for me," she sings.

"Bad for Me" appears on Trainor's forthcoming album, Takin' It Back. Trainor released a single and music video for the song in June.

Trainor will release Takin' It Back on Oct. 21.

On The Late Late Show, Trainor also played the game "Whose Cell Phone Is It?" with host James Corden and fellow guests Jason Momoa and Kristen Bell where Corden used clues to guess if a phone belonged to Trainor, Momoa or Bell.

Advertisement

Read More

'Vanderpump Rules' couple Scheana Shay, Brock Davies marry in Mexico 'Reboot' trailer: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer play former sitcom stars 'Love is Blind': Deepti, Kyle get close in 'After the Altar' Season 2 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts
Movies // 50 seconds ago
'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The trailer for "Goodnight Mommy," an upcoming thriller film from Amazon Prime, was released Wednesday.
'Slumberland' teaser trailer: Jason Momoa introduces 'world of dreams'
Movies // 2 minutes ago
'Slumberland' teaser trailer: Jason Momoa introduces 'world of dreams'
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Slumberland," a new fantasy adventure film starring Jason Momoa, is coming to Netflix in November.
Venice Film Festival to host 'Ukrainian Day' in solidarity with invaded country
Movies // 56 minutes ago
Venice Film Festival to host 'Ukrainian Day' in solidarity with invaded country
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Venice Film Festival will host a 'Ukrainian Day' to celebrate the work of Ukrainian filmmakers and artists in the wake of the nation's invasion by Russia.
'Reboot' trailer: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer play former sitcom stars
TV // 1 hour ago
'Reboot' trailer: Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer play former sitcom stars
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Reboot," a new comedy created by Steve Levitan and starring Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer, is coming to Hulu.
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Scheana Shay, Brock Davies marry in Mexico
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Scheana Shay, Brock Davies marry in Mexico
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Vanderpump Rules" couple Scheana Shay and Brock Davies married at a wedding in Mexico.
'King Kong' live-action series being developed for Disney+
TV // 1 hour ago
'King Kong' live-action series being developed for Disney+
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- An upcoming live-action "King Kong" series is reportedly in the works for Disney+.
Storm Reid talks 'hectic' 'Euphoria' fans on college campus during 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Storm Reid talks 'hectic' 'Euphoria' fans on college campus during 'Kimmel'
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Storm Reid appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and talked about her life on the USC campus as a Hollywood star.
'Lost Ollie' showrunner wanted to make 'Appalachian Lord of the Rings'
TV // 3 hours ago
'Lost Ollie' showrunner wanted to make 'Appalachian Lord of the Rings'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Showrunner Shannon Tindle and director Peter Ramsey discuss the live-action/animated toy story "Lost Ollie."
Tilda Swinton: 'Three Thousand Years' was 'a fresh road for me'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Tilda Swinton: 'Three Thousand Years' was 'a fresh road for me'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba and director George Miller discuss making the Djinn fantasy "Three Thousand Years of Longing."
Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Ava DuVernay, Anne Archer
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Ava DuVernay, Anne Archer
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Ava DuVernay turns 50 and actor Anne Archer turns 75, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 24.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love is Blind': Deepti, Kyle get close in 'After the Altar' Season 2 trailer
'Love is Blind': Deepti, Kyle get close in 'After the Altar' Season 2 trailer
Paul Rudd to join Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Paul Rudd to join Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Tilda Swinton: 'Three Thousand Years' was 'a fresh road for me'
Tilda Swinton: 'Three Thousand Years' was 'a fresh road for me'
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Fates collide in final trailer for Amazon series
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Fates collide in final trailer for Amazon series
'Halloween Ends' to stream on Peacock while in theaters
'Halloween Ends' to stream on Peacock while in theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement