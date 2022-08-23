Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 23, 2022 / 9:42 AM

Meghan Markle launches 'Archetypes' podcast on Spotify

By Annie Martin
Meghan Markle (R), pictured with Prince Harry, released the first episode of her "Archetypes with Meghan" podcast featuring tennis star Serena Williams as a guest. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/73dd125a0fed21970b293c2bc4362e85/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Meghan Markle (R), pictured with Prince Harry, released the first episode of her "Archetypes with Meghan" podcast featuring tennis star Serena Williams as a guest. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle has launched her own Spotify podcast.

The 41-year-old duchess of Sussex released the first episode of her Archetypes with Meghan podcast on the music streaming platform Tuesday.

Episode 1 features tennis star Serena Williams, a longtime friend of Markle's. The pair discussed ambition and how it's a "dirty, dirty word when it comes to women."

"I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word 'ambitious' until I started dating my now husband," Markle said, referencing her husband, British royal Prince Harry. "And apparently ambition is ... a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman, that is -- according to some."

"So, since I've felt the negativity behind it, it's really hard to un-feel it," she added. I can't unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller -- so much smaller -- on a regular basis."

Williams agreed, saying there's often a "negative connotation" about ambitious women.

"Often women are definitely put in these different boxes when we are ambitious or when we do have goals or when we reach our goals, it's a negative connotation on how we reach the goals," she said.

Markle announced the Archetypes podcast in March.

The show will explore the stereotypes historically applied to women. Markle will speak with historians and other experts to discuss to learn the origins of these stereotypes and how they shape cultural narratives.

Markle and Harry signed a multi-year deal with Spotify in December 2020. The couple intend to create shows that "spotlight diverse perspectives and voices."

Laura Whitmore leaves 'Love Island U.K.' ahead of Season 9
Laura Whitmore leaves 'Love Island U.K.' ahead of Season 9
Owen Teague to star in new 'Planet of the Apes' movie
Owen Teague to star in new 'Planet of the Apes' movie
HBO Max scraps plans for animated Batman projects
HBO Max scraps plans for animated Batman projects
10M tune in for 'House of the Dragon' premiere
10M tune in for 'House of the Dragon' premiere
Famous birthdays for Aug. 23: Andrew Rannells, Shelley Long
Famous birthdays for Aug. 23: Andrew Rannells, Shelley Long
Julianna Margulies to return for S3 of 'The Morning Show'
Julianna Margulies to return for S3 of 'The Morning Show'
ABC officially orders Milo Ventimiglia's 'Company You Keep' to series
ABC officially orders Milo Ventimiglia's 'Company You Keep' to series
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
Emma Samms returning to 'General Hospital' amid long COVID battle
Peacock's 'The Resort' to premiere on NBC
Peacock's 'The Resort' to premiere on NBC
Peri Gilpin, Rachel Dratch guest in 'Kevin Can F Himself' final season
Peri Gilpin, Rachel Dratch guest in 'Kevin Can F Himself' final season
