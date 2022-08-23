Skylar Astin, W. Kamau Bell among Creative Arts Emmy Awards presenters

1/5

Skylar Astin and other stars will present awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Television Academy has announced a first group of presenters for the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The 74th annual ceremony will take place over two nights Sept. 3 and 4 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Advertisement

The Creative Arts Emmys honor the best in artistic and technical achievement in American primetime television.

Skyler Astin, W. Kamau Bell, Colman Domingo, Marcia Gay Harden, Jon Huertas, Jane Levy, Ralph Macchio, Niecy Nash and William Zabka will present awards.

Other presenters include Monica Aldama and Morgan Simianer, Christine Chiu and Kevin Kreider, Cat Deeley, Simone Missick and Randy Rainbow.

The Creative Arts Emmys will air Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX. The show will also be available to stream Sept. 11-27 on Hulu.

The Television Academy will also present the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. The HBO series Succession leads the nominees with 25 nominations, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 nominations each.