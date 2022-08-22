Brendan Fraser to receive TIFF Tribute Award

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Toronto International Film Festival will honor Brendan Fraser with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his role in Darren Aranofsky's The Whale. The film will premiere at the event, which runs from Sept. 8 to 18.

"Brendan Fraser gives a performance of staggering depth, power, and nuance in The Whale," Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF said Monday. "This former Torontonian has been an action star, a screen comic, and a romantic lead. We're thrilled to welcome him home as the actor behind one of the finest performances of the year."

Advertisement It's what he deserves. Announcing the recipient of the #TIFFTribute Award for Performance, presented by @imdbpro: Brendan Fraser. #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/aioq2b3NQA— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 22, 2022

The Whale follows Fraser as an obese English teacher, who is trying to connect with his estranged teen daughter. It is based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter, who also wrote the screenplay. It co-stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton. The film will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, just ahead of TIFF.