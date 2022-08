1/3

Taylor Louderman is pregnant with her first child. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Mean Girls and Kenan actress Taylor Louderman has announced she is pregnant with her first child. "Been studying for my new role this winter," Louderman wrote on Instagram Saturday. "#pregnancyannouncement #firsttimemom #parentstobe." Advertisement

The post included two photos of Louderman, her husband Brooks Toth and their dog.

The couple, who married in 2020, is holding an ultrasound image of their unborn child.

The baby's sex and anticipated birth date were not disclosed.