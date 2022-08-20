Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Demi Lovato, James Marsters

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
-- Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, in 1833
-- Horror writer H.P. Lovecraft in 1890
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Lopez in 1908
-- Boxing promoter Don King in 1931 (age 91)
-- George Mitchell, former U.S. senator/diplomat, in 1933 (age 89)
-- One-time presidential candidate/former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul in 1935 (age 87)
-- Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in 1941
-- Singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes in 1942
-- Actor Sylvester McCoy in 1943 (age 79)
-- Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1944
-- Journalist Connie Chung in 1946 (age 76)
-- Singer Robert Plant in 1948 (age 74)
-- Science fiction writer Greg Bear in 1951 (age 71)
-- Musician John Hiatt in 1952 (age 70)
-- TV personality Al Roker in 1954 (age 68)
-- Actor Joan Allen in 1956 (age 66)
-- Filmmaker David O. Russell in 1958 (age 64)
-- Actor James Marsters in 1962 (age 60)
-- Singer Fred Durst in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Amy Adams in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Misha Collins in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Ben Barnes in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Andrew Garfield in 1983 (age 39)
-- Actor Manny Jacinto in 1987 (age 35)
-- Actor Alex Newell in 1992 (age 30)
-- Singer Demi Lovato in 1992 (age 30)
-- Actor Liana Liberato in 1995 (age 27)