Entertainment News
Aug. 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 20: Demi Lovato, James Marsters

By UPI Staff
Demi Lovato sings the national anthem before Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on February 2, 2020. The singer turns 30 on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c768735478a25222aa16cd5ea38adc6b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Demi Lovato sings the national anthem before Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on February 2, 2020. The singer turns 30 on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, in 1833

-- Horror writer H.P. Lovecraft in 1890

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Lopez in 1908

-- Boxing promoter Don King in 1931 (age 91)

-- George Mitchell, former U.S. senator/diplomat, in 1933 (age 89)

-- One-time presidential candidate/former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul in 1935 (age 87)

-- Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in 1941

-- Singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes in 1942

-- Actor Sylvester McCoy in 1943 (age 79)

-- Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1944

-- Journalist Connie Chung in 1946 (age 76)

-- Singer Robert Plant in 1948 (age 74)

-- Science fiction writer Greg Bear in 1951 (age 71)

-- Musician John Hiatt in 1952 (age 70)

-- TV personality Al Roker in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Joan Allen in 1956 (age 66)

-- Filmmaker David O. Russell in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor James Marsters in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Fred Durst in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Amy Adams in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Misha Collins in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Ben Barnes in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Andrew Garfield in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Manny Jacinto in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Alex Newell in 1992 (age 30)

-- Singer Demi Lovato in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Liana Liberato in 1995 (age 27)

