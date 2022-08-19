Trending
Aug. 19, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:16 PM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: Melissa Fumero, Gerald McRaney

By UPI Staff
1/2
Melissa Fumero attends the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on March 28, 2019. The actor turns 40 on August 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Julius Lothar Meyer, who helped develop the periodic table of elements, in 1830

-- Aviation pioneer Orville Wright in 1871

-- French fashion designer Coco Chanel in 1883

-- Humorist Ogden Nash in 1902

-- Publisher Malcolm Forbes in 1919

-- Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry in 1921

-- Writer Frank McCourt in 1930

-- Astronaut Story Musgrave in 1935 (age 87)

File Photo courtesy of NASA

-- Actor Diana Muldaur in 1938 (age 84)

-- Drummer Ginger Baker in 1939

-- Actor Jill St. John in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer Johnny Nash in 1940

-- Actor/former U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson in 1942

-- Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States, in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Gerald McRaney in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

-- Former second lady Tipper Gore in 1948 (age 74)

-- Political commentator Mary Matalin in 1953 (age 69)

-- Bassist John Deacon in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Jonathan Frakes in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Peter Gallagher in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Adam Arkin in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor John Stamos in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Kyra Sedgwick in 1965 (age 57)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Singer Lee Ann Womack in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Matthew Perry in 1969 (age 53)

-- Rapper Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Melissa Fumero in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Erika Christensen in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer Christina Perri in 1986 (age 36)

-- Author Veronica Roth in 1988 (age 34)

-- Rapper/actor Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil Romeo, in 1989 (age 33)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' gives Gohan 'his day'
Movies // 6 minutes ago
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' gives Gohan 'his day'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- "Dragon Ball Super" returns with a new film on Friday that shifts focus away from protagonists Goku and Vegeta and instead primarily follows Gohan and his mentor Piccolo.
Michelle Monaghan: 'I've really created four characters' in 'Echoes' twins
TV // 6 minutes ago
Michelle Monaghan: 'I've really created four characters' in 'Echoes' twins
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Michelle Monaghan discusses the challenges of playing twins in the Netflix drama "Echoes."
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending; it's time to look cute again
TV // 6 minutes ago
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending; it's time to look cute again
NEW YORK, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum say celebrating beauty, imagination and creation has never been more essential than it is now when so many people are resuming their lives after isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic.
TV review: 'House of the Dragon' is a thrilling new 'Game of Thrones'
TV // 1 hour ago
TV review: 'House of the Dragon' is a thrilling new 'Game of Thrones'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" delivers right away with palace intrigue, graphic sex and violence and dragons.
Jordan Peele, The Weeknd attractions come to Universal Halloween Horror Nights
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Jordan Peele, The Weeknd attractions come to Universal Halloween Horror Nights
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood announced Halloween Horror Nights attractions, including two based on Jordan Peele's horror movies "Us" and "Nope."
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
TV // 13 hours ago
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced an upcoming adaptation of Giovanni Boccaccio's "The Decameron" on Thursday. "Orange is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan will executive produce.
Nichelle Nichols tribute, 'Picard' preview planned for 3rd annual 'Star Trek' Day
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Nichelle Nichols tribute, 'Picard' preview planned for 3rd annual 'Star Trek' Day
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the slate for its third annual "Star Trek" Day Thursday. On Sept. 8, casts of Paramount+ series will livestream panels, including a Nichelle Nichols tribute.
NCT 127 'gear up' in teaser for '2 Baddies' album
Music // 14 hours ago
NCT 127 'gear up' in teaser for '2 Baddies' album
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 will make its comeback with the album "2 Baddies" in September.
'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series
TV // 14 hours ago
'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "The English," a new Western series starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, is coming to Prime Video in November.
Production begins on Peyton List's 'School Spirits'
TV // 22 hours ago
Production begins on Peyton List's 'School Spirits'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced that production is underway on its new young-adult drama, "School Spirits."
