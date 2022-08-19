Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: Melissa Fumero, Gerald McRaney

1/2

Melissa Fumero attends the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on March 28, 2019. The actor turns 40 on August 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include: Advertisement

-- Julius Lothar Meyer, who helped develop the periodic table of elements, in 1830

-- Aviation pioneer Orville Wright in 1871

-- French fashion designer Coco Chanel in 1883

-- Humorist Ogden Nash in 1902

-- Publisher Malcolm Forbes in 1919

-- Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry in 1921

-- Writer Frank McCourt in 1930

-- Astronaut Story Musgrave in 1935 (age 87)

File Photo courtesy of NASA

-- Actor Diana Muldaur in 1938 (age 84)

-- Drummer Ginger Baker in 1939

-- Actor Jill St. John in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer Johnny Nash in 1940

-- Actor/former U.S. Sen. Fred Thompson in 1942

-- Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States, in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Gerald McRaney in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

-- Former second lady Tipper Gore in 1948 (age 74)

-- Political commentator Mary Matalin in 1953 (age 69)

-- Bassist John Deacon in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Jonathan Frakes in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Peter Gallagher in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Adam Arkin in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor John Stamos in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Kyra Sedgwick in 1965 (age 57)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Singer Lee Ann Womack in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Matthew Perry in 1969 (age 53)

-- Rapper Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Melissa Fumero in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Erika Christensen in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer Christina Perri in 1986 (age 36)

-- Author Veronica Roth in 1988 (age 34)

-- Rapper/actor Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil Romeo, in 1989 (age 33)