Anne Heche's death has been ruled an accident. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office has declared actress Anne Heche's death an accident. The office's website said Wednesday the 53-year-old Men in Trees and Wag the Dog star died primarily from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Advertisement

A sternal fracture due to blunt force trauma was a contributing factor.

Heche drove her car into a house at a high rate of speed on Aug. 5.

She sustained a severe brain injury and burns in the fiery crash, slipped into a coma and never woke up.

The actress was taken off life support Sunday, two days after she was declared legally brain dead.

Her publicist said her organs were donated after matches with recipients had been found.

The actress was known for her roles in Another World, Donnie Brasco, Six Days, Seven Nights and Volcano.

