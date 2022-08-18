Trending
Aug. 18, 2022 / 11:01 AM

Lee Pace says he married boyfriend Matthew Foley

By Annie Martin
1/4
Lee Pace confirmed he married his boyfriend, Matthew Foley. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Lee Pace is a married man.

The 43-year-old actor confirmed in an interview with GQ Hype that he married his longtime boyfriend, Matthew Foley.

Pace recalled how he and Foley were first introduced by a mutual friend.

"I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?' And luckily it has worked out," the actor said.

"What I'll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true. If you've found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight."

In addition, Pace said he and Foley hope to expand their family.

"I'd love to have kids," Pace said. "I think there's nothing better than little kids running around."

Pace shared photos from a camping trip with Foley in August 2021.

Pace is known for playing Joe MacMillan in the AMC series Halt and Catch Fire and Thranduil in The Hobbit movies. He most recently starred in the film Bodies, Bodies Bodies.

