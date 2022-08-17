Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 2:11 PM

Sir Anthony Hopkins launches exclusive NFT series

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Sir Anthony Hopkins launches exclusive NFT series
Sir Anthony Hopkins has released a surprising new business venture -- an exclusive line of NFTs based on his career. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Iconic actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is venturing into the tech business, as he launched an exclusive collection of NFTs on Wednesday.

The NFTs, called The Eternal Collection, were created by Hopkins in partnership with digital NFT studio Orange Comet. They are not for sale yet, but those who are interested can sign up for updates on the group's website.

Advertisement

"As an artist, it's been terrific discovering NFTs as the new canvas," the distinguished actor tweeted. "Thank you @orangecometnft for immortalizing this old man. The Eternal Collection is built on Jungian's archetypes, which I've referenced and conceptualized when building a character."

Advertisement

NFTs stand for non-fungible tokens, and are unique pieces of digital data stored on a blockchain ledger. While NFTs can, in theory, be a digitized copy of anything, they are most often associated with digital artwork.

The Eternal Collection features paintings of Hopkins as 10 different archetypes that he has played throughout his career, including a jester, hero, lover and rebel.

Hopkins' favorite piece, the last, is inspired by perhaps his most famous character: the villain Hannibal Lecter from his iconic 1991 horror film The Silence of the Lambs.

Beyond the artwork itself, the NFTs come packaged with additional rewards, with one lucky auction winner even getting the chance to have lunch with Hopkins.

While digital currency may seem like an unusual prospect for the 84-year-old Hopkins, he said that his interest in NFTs had piqued after one of his recent films, Zero Contact, was released exclusively as an NFT.

"NFT is for me a blank canvas to create art in a new format," Hopkins told reporters during a preview of the collection, according to Vanity Fair. "It's fun to be the old guy on the block -- the oldest guy. I'm interested in and fascinated by young people ... but inspiration is reciprocal, and so I'm hoping to also return some inspiration to people by saying that everything is possible. Give it a whirl, have a go. That's what I did in my life."

Advertisement

"We knew this was a unique opportunity for the world of NFTs," Dave Broome, the CEO of Orange Comet, added in a separate statement. "This relationship is a superb symbiosis of technology and art from one of the finest actors and artists of our day. With Orange Comet at the helm, Sir Anthony Hopkins' artwork will inspire for generations to come."

While Hopkins may best be known as Hannibal Lecter, he has played in a number of iconic roles throughout his decades-long career.

This includes Steven Spielberg's historical drama Amistad, the David Lynch classic The Elephant Man and in Marvel's Thor franchise.

He has also reprised his role as Hannibal Lecter in a number of follow-up films to The Silence of the Lambs.

Read More

'Minecraft' blocks NFT integration, blockchain technology Shanghai turns to metaverse, NFTs to counter lockdown economic fallout GameStop's NFT marketplace opening week sales eclipse Coinbase volume

Latest Headlines

'The Mole' reboot to launch on Netflix
TV // 50 minutes ago
'The Mole' reboot to launch on Netflix
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix will be helming a rebooted version of the ABC reality competition "The Mole," which will air this fall. The original version starred Anderson Cooper.
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The prequel "Orphan: First Kill" uses clever tricks to make Isabelle Fuhrman still look childlike, and has some new surprises now that her secret is out.
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Isabelle Fuhrman said reprising her role of killer in a 10-year-old body Esther in "Orphan: First Kill" was easier at 25 because she's embraced her childlike qualities.
Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, more country artists to guest star on 'Monarch'
TV // 1 hour ago
Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, more country artists to guest star on 'Monarch'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Four country music artists will guest star on "Monarch" over the course of the first season, Fox announced.
SHINee's Key shares track list for 'Gasoline' album
Music // 2 hours ago
SHINee's Key shares track list for 'Gasoline' album
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Key released a track list for his forthcoming second solo album, "Gasoline."
Zac Efron makes 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' in Vietnam
Movies // 2 hours ago
Zac Efron makes 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' in Vietnam
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," starring Zac Efron in the true story of a former Marine who brought beer to the troops in Vietnam.
'Love is Blind' couple Iyanna McNeely, Jarrette Jones to divorce
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Love is Blind' couple Iyanna McNeely, Jarrette Jones to divorce
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their split nearly six months after the "Love is Blind" Season 2 finale.
Ruth Wilson, Daryl McCormack to star in 'The Woman in the Wall'
TV // 2 hours ago
Ruth Wilson, Daryl McCormack to star in 'The Woman in the Wall'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack are set to star in the upcoming gothic thriller "The Woman in the Wall" for Showtime and the BBC.
NeNe Leakes voices love for late husband Gregg on his birthday
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
NeNe Leakes voices love for late husband Gregg on his birthday
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum NeNe Leakes posted a tribute to her late husband, Gregg Leakes, on what would have been his 67th birthday.
'Wednesday' teaser: Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix series
TV // 3 hours ago
'Wednesday' teaser: Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix series
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Wednesday," a new series directed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega as "The Addams Family" character Wednesday Addams, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series
Adrienne Bailon celebrates baby boy's birth after fertility struggles
Adrienne Bailon celebrates baby boy's birth after fertility struggles
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement