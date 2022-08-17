NeNe Leakes voices love for late husband Gregg on his birthday

1/4

Nene Leakes posted a tribute to her late husband, Gregg Leakes, on what would have been his 67th birthday. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- NeNe Leakes is voicing her love for her late husband, Gregg Leakes, on his birthday. The 54-year-old television personality posted a tribute to Gregg Leakes on what would have been his 67th birthday Tuesday. Advertisement

Leakes shared a throwback photo with her late husband on Instagram, writing, "Missing the man that always had a plan!"

"Today is a tuff one... every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can't believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you'll be back," Leakes captioned the post.

"I miss you everyday Gregg!" she added. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

Leakes' former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Marlo Hampton, Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams and Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen showed their support for Leakes in the comments.

"Sending you love," Williams wrote. "Gregg is dearly missed."

Gregg Leakes died at age 66 in September 2021 after a battle with colon cancer.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes," the family's publicist said at the time.

Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018. He underwent chemotherapy and went into remission in 2019 but the cancer returned in 2021.

Leakes and Gregg Leakes originally married in 1997. The couple divorced in 2010 and remarried in 2013.