Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Ex-WWE star Paige, Belinda Carlisle

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
-- French mathematician Pierre de Fermat in 1601
-- Frontiersman Davy Crockett in 1786
-- Movie producer Samuel Goldwyn in 1882
-- Actor Mae West in 1893
-- Watergate figure W. Mark Felt, known as "Deep Throat," in 1913
-- Actor Maureen O'Hara in 1920
-- U.S. spy plane aviator Francis Gary Powers in 1929
-- British poet laureate Ted Hughes in 1930
-- Nobel literature laureate V.S. Naipaul in 1932
-- Actor Robert De Niro in 1943 (age 79)
-- Filmmaker Julian Fellowes in 1949 (age 73)
-- Pop singer Belinda Carlisle in 1958 (age 64)
-- Novelist Jonathan Franzen in 1959 (age 63)
-- Investigative journalist Eric Schlosser in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor Sean Penn in 1960 (age 62)
-- Television commentator/former football coach Jon Gruden in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Helen McCrory in 1968
-- Actor/singer Donnie Wahlberg in 1969 (age 53)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jim Courier in 1970 (age 52)
-- Television host Giuliana Rancic in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Mark Salling in 1982
-- Actor Austin Butler in 1991 (age 31)
-- Former WWE wrestler Paige, born Saraya-Jade Bevis, in 1992 (age 30)
-- Musician Phoebe Bridgers in 1994 (age 28)
-- Actor Taissa Farmiga in 1994 (age 28)
-- Rapper The Kid Laroi, born Charlton Howard, in 2003 (age 19)