Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Ex-WWE star Paige, Belinda Carlisle

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Ex-WWE star Paige, Belinda Carlisle
WWE star Paige attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019 at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles on March 23. She turns 30 on August 17. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French mathematician Pierre de Fermat in 1601

-- Frontiersman Davy Crockett in 1786

-- Movie producer Samuel Goldwyn in 1882

-- Actor Mae West in 1893

-- Watergate figure W. Mark Felt, known as "Deep Throat," in 1913

-- Actor Maureen O'Hara in 1920

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- U.S. spy plane aviator Francis Gary Powers in 1929

-- British poet laureate Ted Hughes in 1930

-- Nobel literature laureate V.S. Naipaul in 1932

-- Actor Robert De Niro in 1943 (age 79)

-- Filmmaker Julian Fellowes in 1949 (age 73)

-- Pop singer Belinda Carlisle in 1958 (age 64)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Novelist Jonathan Franzen in 1959 (age 63)

-- Investigative journalist Eric Schlosser in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Sean Penn in 1960 (age 62)

-- Television commentator/former football coach Jon Gruden in 1963 (age 59)

Advertisement

-- Actor Helen McCrory in 1968

-- Actor/singer Donnie Wahlberg in 1969 (age 53)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jim Courier in 1970 (age 52)

-- Television host Giuliana Rancic in 1974 (age 48)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Mark Salling in 1982

-- Actor Austin Butler in 1991 (age 31)

-- Former WWE wrestler Paige, born Saraya-Jade Bevis, in 1992 (age 30)

-- Musician Phoebe Bridgers in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Taissa Farmiga in 1994 (age 28)

-- Rapper The Kid Laroi, born Charlton Howard, in 2003 (age 19)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Read More

MTV VMAs: Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X lead 2022 nominees

Latest Headlines

'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
Movies // 19 minutes ago
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Isabelle Fuhrman said reprising her role of killer in a 10-year-old body Esther in "Orphan: First Kill" was easier at 25 because she's embraced her childlike qualities.
'Das Boot,' 'Perfect Storm' director Wolfgang Petersen dies
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'Das Boot,' 'Perfect Storm' director Wolfgang Petersen dies
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Wolfgang Petersen, whose directing career spanned Germany and Hollywood, died Tuesday at age 81.
'Call Jane' trailer sees Elizabeth Banks fight for abortion rights
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Call Jane' trailer sees Elizabeth Banks fight for abortion rights
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A trailer was released Tuesday for "Call Jane," a comedy-drama about abortion rights that stars Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Mara.
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
TV // 13 hours ago
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Jameela Jamil says she was surprised by how physically challenging and empowering her "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" character would become.
Blackpink 'bring the pain' in 'Pink Venom' music video teaser
Music // 13 hours ago
Blackpink 'bring the pain' in 'Pink Venom' music video teaser
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a preview of their video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
'Last Light' trailer: Matthew Fox faces global crisis in Peacock thriller
TV // 14 hours ago
'Last Light' trailer: Matthew Fox faces global crisis in Peacock thriller
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "Last Light," a new series starring "Lost" actor Matthew Fox and "Downton Abbey" actress Joanne Froggatt, is coming to Peacock in September.
'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
TV // 14 hours ago
'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fifth season on Netflix in September.
Zayn Malik sings One Direction's 'Night Changes' in new video
Music // 15 hours ago
Zayn Malik sings One Direction's 'Night Changes' in new video
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik performed One Direction's hit song "Night Changes" more than seven years after leaving the British boy band.
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to have two-episode premiere
TV // 15 hours ago
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to have two-episode premiere
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will have a two-episode premiere on Prime Video in September.
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler get close in first look
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler get close in first look
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "The Hunger Games" prequel film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" will open in theaters in November 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
'House of the Dragon': What we know
'House of the Dragon': What we know
Bob Odenkirk thanks fans following 'Better Call Saul' finale
Bob Odenkirk thanks fans following 'Better Call Saul' finale
'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement