Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 10:09 AM

Adrienne Bailon celebrates baby boy's birth after fertility struggles

By Annie Martin
1/5
Adrienne Bailon celebrates baby boy's birth after fertility struggles
Adrienne Bailon welcomed her first child with her husband, Israel Houghton, via surrogate. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Adrienne Bailon is a new mom.

The 38-year-old singer and actress recently welcomed her first child, son Ever James, with her husband, contemporary Christian singer Israel Houghton, via surrogate.

Advertisement

Bailon shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Houghton and their baby boy.

"Ever James," she captioned the post. "For this child we have prayed Just to hear our baby cry Skin to skin and face to face Heart to heart and eye to eye..."

Ever's birth follows Bailon and Houghton's fertility struggles.

"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story... you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging -- But God is true to His word and His promises," Bailon wrote. "We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months."

Advertisement

"He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything," she said. "All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He's here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!"

Advertisement

Country music singer Mickey Guyton and actor and comedian Ken Jeong were among those to congratulate Bailon in the comments.

"Omg congratulations," Guyton wrote.

"CONGRATS!!!!" Jeong said.

Bailon is a former member of the girl groups 3LW and The Cheetah Girls. She also served as a host on the daytime talk show The Real, which ended in June after eight seasons.

Read More

'13 Reasons Why' actress Tommy Dorfman engaged to girlfriend 'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer Ezra Miller apologizes, will seek treatment for 'complex mental health issues' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit
TV // 7 minutes ago
'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Jordan Elsass will not return as Jonathan Kent in Season 3 of The CW series "Superman & Lois."
'13 Reasons Why' actress Tommy Dorfman engaged to girlfriend
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'13 Reasons Why' actress Tommy Dorfman engaged to girlfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman announced her engagement to her girlfriend one year after coming out as transgender.
Demi Lovato talks new album and 30th birthday on 'Fallon'
Music // 1 hour ago
Demi Lovato talks new album and 30th birthday on 'Fallon'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Singer Demi Lovato went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about their 30th birthday and going back on the road to promote their latest album.
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
TV // 1 hour ago
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" never gets past the most basic feminist commentary and undermines its heroine by focusing on the male-dominated Marvel world.
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Movies // 2 hours ago
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Robert de Niro will be acting alongside himself in an upcoming gangster drama, reuniting him with the genre that made him famous.
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Isabelle Fuhrman said reprising her role of killer in a 10-year-old body Esther in "Orphan: First Kill" was easier at 25 because she's embraced her childlike qualities.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Ex-WWE star Paige, Belinda Carlisle
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Ex-WWE star Paige, Belinda Carlisle
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Ex-WWE star Paige turns 30 and pop singer Belinda Carlisle turns 64, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 17.
'Das Boot,' 'Perfect Storm' director Wolfgang Petersen dies
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Das Boot,' 'Perfect Storm' director Wolfgang Petersen dies
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Wolfgang Petersen, whose directing career spanned Germany and Hollywood, died Tuesday at age 81.
'Call Jane' trailer sees Elizabeth Banks fight for abortion rights
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Call Jane' trailer sees Elizabeth Banks fight for abortion rights
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A trailer was released Tuesday for "Call Jane," a comedy-drama about abortion rights that stars Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Mara.
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
TV // 21 hours ago
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Jameela Jamil says she was surprised by how physically challenging and empowering her "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" character would become.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
'Das Boot,' 'Perfect Storm' director Wolfgang Petersen dies
'Das Boot,' 'Perfect Storm' director Wolfgang Petersen dies
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement