Entertainment News
Aug. 16, 2022 / 7:59 AM

New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic

By Justin Klawans
New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
A winning Google Doodle from Florida celebrates the comfort of others during difficult times. Photo courtesy of Google

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A new Google Doodle was unveiled Tuesday that promoted the comfort and support of others during difficult times.

The Doodle was created as part of the 2022 Doodle for Google contest, a national competition that allows school-age entrants to submit artwork to the tech company.

A nominee from each state and U.S. territory is selected, and the winning Doodle will be seen on Google's homepage for the day.

This year's Doodle, titled Not Alone, was drawn by Sophie Araque-Liu, a 16-year-old high school junior from Florida.

The Doodle, which depicts a pair of people in each other's arms, was inspired by Araque-Liu's relationship with her mother, according to Google, whose comfort the teenager was able to turn to during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Doodle was created as a reminder of the support that can be needed during times of crisis

"I care for myself by accepting others' care for me," Araque-Liu said. "Often I struggle to shoulder a burden on my own, and forget that I have so many people, like my mom, who care about me and want to help me. Opening up and letting others support me not only relieves my stress -- it lets me tackle things I could never do on my own."

Google said that Araque-Liu "hopes her Doodle will remind people that they are not alone, even in the toughest of times."

The teenager told the TC Palm that, "As I've been growing up, I've been realizing how much my parents do for me, and I've wanted to focus on that a lot more in my art. And focus on giving back to them in any way I can."

Her art teacher, Amanda Jones, told the newspaper that the win "will ultimately place a greater importance on the power of art."

"She's just continued to set the bar higher and higher every year," Jones said of her student.

As the national winner of the Doodle for Google contest, Araque-Liu will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, as well as a $50,000 technology grant that can be used to help improve her school.

A full gallery of all the Doodle for Google nominees and finalists can be seen on the company's website.

Google said that submissions for the 2023 edition of the contest will open this winter.

