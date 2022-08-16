'Twilight' actor Kellan Lutz celebrates baby boy's birth

1/5

Kellan Lutz (L) welcomed his second child, son Kasen Lane, with his wife, Brittany Lutz. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Twilight actor Kellan Lutz is a dad of two. The 37-year-old actor welcomed his second child, son Kasen Lane, with his wife, Brittany Lutz, on Aug. 10.

Lutz and Brittany Lutz shared the news in a joint post Monday on Instagram alongside a collage of photos with their baby boy.

"Our son is here! Kasen Lane Lutz born 8/10 at 8:52AM," the couple captioned the post.

"We are in love and soaking up all the baby cuddles," they said. "Ashtyn loves her baby brother, Koda is the sweetest, most gentle dog big sis ever, and mama and baby are doing well. This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy."

"Thanks for all the love and prayers!" the pair added. "We are SO blessed and in love and can't believe that God has given us another precious gift."

Lutz and Brittany Lutz married in November 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ashytn Lilly, in February 2021. The couple announced in February that they were expecting their second child.

Lutz is known for playing Emmett Cullen in the Twilight films. He has since played Ken Crosby on FBI and FBI: Most Wanted and King Tsunami on The Guardians of Justice.