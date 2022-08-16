Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 16, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 16: Steve Carell, Taika Waititi

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for Aug. 16: Steve Carell, Taika Waititi
Steve Carrell attends the premiere of "Vice" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 11, 2018. The actor turns 60 on August 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French physicist Gabriel Lippmann, inventor of color photography, in 1845

-- British soldier/writer T.E. Lawrence in 1888

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Menachem Begin in 1913

-- Author Charles Bukowski in 1920

-- Journalist Louis Lomax in 1922

-- Actor Ann Blyth in 1928 (age 94)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/sports commentator Frank Gifford in 1930

-- Actor Julie Newmar in 1933 (age 89)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor Lesley Ann Warren in 1946 (age 77)

-- Former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Reginald VelJohnson in 1952 (age 70)

-- TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford in 1953 (age 69)

-- Film director James Cameron in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Jeff Perry in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Laura Innes in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Angela Bassett in 1958 (age 64)

-- Singer Madonna, born Madonna Louise Ciccone, in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Timothy Hutton in 1960 (age 62)

Advertisement

-- Actor Steve Carell in 1962 (age 60)

-- Dixie Chicks singer Emily Robison in 1972 (age 50)

-- Filmmaker Taika Waititi in 1975 (age 47)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Singer Vanessa Carlton in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Cam Gigandet in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Arden Cho in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Rumor Willis in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Evanna Lynch in 1991 (age 31)

-- Rapper Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Cameron Monaghan in 1993 (age 29)

-- Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

Read More

John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon' 'Twilight' actor Cam Gigandet, wife Dominique headed for divorce 'Shadows' star Harvey Guillen: Guillermo is all of us Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon' Wakanda looks to the future in new 'Black Panther' trailer

Latest Headlines

Boulet Brothers to expand 'Dragula' franchise with new streaming deal
TV // 12 hours ago
Boulet Brothers to expand 'Dragula' franchise with new streaming deal
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Boulet Brothers signed a deal with Shudder to bring a new slate of content from their "Draugla" franchise to the platform.
Blackpink to perform 'Pink Venom' at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 12 hours ago
Blackpink to perform 'Pink Venom' at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will perform "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink," at the MTV VMAs.
'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental' to premiere on Peacock in 2023
TV // 12 hours ago
'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental' to premiere on Peacock in 2023
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "The Continental," the prequel series to the popular "John Wick" film trilogy, will premiere on Peacock in 2023 after moving from Starz.
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
Movies // 13 hours ago
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "End of the Road," a new thriller starring Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges, aka Ludacris, is coming to Netflix in September.
'Life by Ella' trailer: Teen faces fears after cancer battle
TV // 13 hours ago
'Life by Ella' trailer: Teen faces fears after cancer battle
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Life by Ella," a new kids and family series starring Lily Brooks O'Briant, is coming to Apple TV+ in September.
'Shantaram' photo: Charlie Hunnam plays fugitive in 1980s Bombay
TV // 14 hours ago
'Shantaram' photo: Charlie Hunnam plays fugitive in 1980s Bombay
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Shantaram," a new series based on the Gregory David Roberts novel and starring Charlie Hunnam, is coming to Apple TV+ in October.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' renewed for Season 15 at VH1
TV // 14 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' renewed for Season 15 at VH1
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race," a reality competition series featuring drag queen performers, will return for a 15th season.
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
Movies // 14 hours ago
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The prequel "Orphan: First Kill" uses clever tricks to make Isabelle Fuhrman still look childlike, and has some new surprises now that her secret is out.
'I Used to Be Famous' trailer: Ed Skrein, Leo Long team up to make music
Movies // 15 hours ago
'I Used to Be Famous' trailer: Ed Skrein, Leo Long team up to make music
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "I Used to Be Famous," a new film starring "Game of Thrones" and "Deadpool" actor Ed Skrein, is coming to Netflix in September.
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo del Toro introduces Netflix series in new video
TV // 15 hours ago
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo del Toro introduces Netflix series in new video
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," a horror anthology series created by Guillermo del Toro, is coming to Netflix in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
Adele on boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've never been in love like this'
Adele on boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've never been in love like this'
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Stars head to Toronto for 'Boys' Season 4
Stars head to Toronto for 'Boys' Season 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement