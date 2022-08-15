Advertisement
Aug. 15, 2022 / 7:12 AM

Tom Holland says social media break is for his mental health

By Karen Butler
Tom Holland says he is taking a break from social media for his mental health. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Film star Tom Holland has announced he is taking a break from social media.

Holland, 26, began his career in the West End production of the musical, Billy Elliot, and went on to star in the films The Impossible, In the Heart of the Sea and Uncharted.

He is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016.

"Hello and goodbye... I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come on here to talk about @stem4org. Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support - and I'd like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work," Holland wrote in an Instagram post that has gotten more than 17 million views since it was posted Sunday.

"Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with - it would be greatly appreciated. There is a link in my bio to The Brothers Trust Shop, where you can buy a t-shirt, and help us continue to help these amazing charities thrive. Love to you all, and let's get talking about mental health."

The 3-minute video he references is attached to the post.

In it, he explains his self-imposed social media break is because he finds Twitter and Instagram "overstimulating" and "overwhelming."

"I spiral when I read things about me online," he said. "Ultimately, it is very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the apps."

He said he was returning only briefly to promote and try to raise money for the Brothers Trust because he believes the organization can help youth suffering from anxiety and depression.

His most recent post before Sunday's was also about the organization and the work it does.

It was posted on July 1.

