Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 10:55 AM

Bill Maher, Conan O'Brien among headliners at New York Comedy Festival

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Bill Maher, Conan O'Brien among headliners at New York Comedy Festival
Bill Maher and Conan O'Brien will be among the notable headliners at the upcoming New York Comedy Festival in November. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Bill Maher and Conan O'Brien will be among the notable headliners at the upcoming New York Comedy Festival, the event announced Monday.

The largest comedy festival in the United States, the New York Comedy Festival will return for its 18th year from Nov. 7 to Nov 13, and feature over 100 total shows.

Advertisement

A slate of high-profile comedians will be among the performers at the festival, which will take place in venues across all five boroughs of New York City, including a number of Broadway theaters, Madison Square Garden and the recently built UBS Arena in Long Island.

Maher, who has hosted HBO's tentpole political talk show, Real Time with Bill Maher, for 19 years, will be performing at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12.

The Emmy Award-winner is a New York City native, and has had notable interviews with former President Barack Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders.

He also hosts a podcast, Club Random, with a number of non-political guests, including director Quentin Tarantino and William Shatner.

Advertisement

Maher began his career in standup, and still performs in shows across the U.S. every year.

O'Brien, meanwhile, is best known for his work as a host on multiple network late-night shows.

Over a quarter-century in show business, O'Brien has sat behind the desk for NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien. He would retire from late- night in 2021 as the host of Conan on TBS.

It has been reported that O'Brien will launch a new streaming show on HBO Max in the near future, though details of this potential show remain slim.

Similar to Maher, O'Brien also hosts a successful podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend -- which he will perform a live taping of on Nov. 10 and 11.

The pair will not be the only star comedians with their name on the marquis, though.

Others slated to perform include Saturday Night Live alumni John Mulaney, comedian and newly minted director Jo Koy, Wanda Skyes and Tracy Morgan.

The festival will bring together over 200 comedians in total, though the full lineup of performers has not yet been revealed.

"To come together and experience the best in stand-up comedy and shared laughter is more important than ever," said New York Comedy Festival founder Caroline Hirsch in a statement. "The festival has grown over the past 18 years, as we continue to shine a spotlight on the industry's biggest and brightest stars and the most talented up-and-comers, and reach new and expanding audiences through an amazing line-up of talented and diverse artists."

Advertisement

Read More

'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke celebrates 4 years of sobriety 'The Batman,' Star Wars and Marvel headline Saturn Awards nominations Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader

Latest Headlines

'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo del Toro introduces Netflix series in new video
TV // 9 seconds ago
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo del Toro introduces Netflix series in new video
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," a horror anthology series created by Guillermo del Toro, is coming to Netflix in October.
Adele on boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've never been in love like this'
Entertainment News // 38 minutes ago
Adele on boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've never been in love like this'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Adele shut down engagement and marriage rumors while discussing her relationship with Rich Paul.
'90 Day Fiance' couples Kara and Guillermo, Patrick and Thais are expecting
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'90 Day Fiance' couples Kara and Guillermo, Patrick and Thais are expecting
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" couples Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, and Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone are expecting children.
'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke celebrates 4 years of sobriety
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke celebrates 4 years of sobriety
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke celebrated four years sober with a post on TikTok.
'Married at First Sight' announces contestants for seventh season
TV // 2 hours ago
'Married at First Sight' announces contestants for seventh season
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- E4 has announced the 16 singles who will be competing on the next installment of the U.K. reality show "Married at First Sight."
Stars head to Toronto for 'Boys' Season 4
TV // 2 hours ago
Stars head to Toronto for 'Boys' Season 4
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke has hinted on social media that he is in Toronto to start filming Season 4 of his Prime Video superhero series.
Steve Irwin's son, Robert, teases October release for new project
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Steve Irwin's son, Robert, teases October release for new project
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Wildlife conservationist, photographer and TV personality Robert Irwin has announced he is working on a project called "Australia," which is due for release this October.
'Severance,' 'The White Lotus' win big at 2022 HCA TV Awards
TV // 3 hours ago
'Severance,' 'The White Lotus' win big at 2022 HCA TV Awards
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Severance" and "The White Lotus" were the big winners at the 2nd annual HCA TV Awards.
Warner Bros. to release MGM movies internationally
Movies // 3 hours ago
Warner Bros. to release MGM movies internationally
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Discovery is to release internationally MGM's upcoming movies, with the exception of "Bond 26," "Till" and "Women Talking."
Tom Holland says social media break is for his mental health
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Tom Holland says social media break is for his mental health
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Film star Tom Holland has announced he is taking a break from social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
'Insecure,' '90210' actress Denise Dowse dead at 64
'Insecure,' '90210' actress Denise Dowse dead at 64
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement