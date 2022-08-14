Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 14, 2022 / 11:26 PM / Updated at 12:13 AM

Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53

By Karen Butler
1/5
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Anne Heche has been taken off of life support more than a week after she sustained brain and burn injuries in a firey California car crash. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Anne Heche was taken off of life support Sunday, two days after she was declared legally brain dead.

The New York Post and Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news with Heche's representative.

Advertisement

"Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," the spokesperson told TMZ.

Known for her roles in Another World, Men in Trees, Wag the Dog, Donnie Brasco, Six Days, Seven Nights and Volcano, the actress was 53 when she sustained a brain injury and burns by crashing her car into a California home on Aug. 5.

She slipped into a coma and never woke up again.

Life support machines kept her breathing and her heart beating after her brain ceased activity to preserve her organs for donation.

Access Hollywood said matches had been found and surgeons were expected to remove and transplant multiple of her organs.

Heche first made a name for herself in Hollywood during the 1990s on the soap opera Another World, where she played a dual role as a pair of twins. Her performance received critical acclaim and earned her a Daytime Emmy Award.

Advertisement

She was also a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and scored a Tony nomination for her work opposite Alec Baldwin in the Broadway play, Twentieth Century.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake is applauded by the audience at the end of the presentation of his Spring-Summer Men's fashion show in Paris, June 25, 2009. The fashion designer died after battling cancer on August 9 at age 84. Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32 Elizabeth Lail: 'Mack & Rita' is reminder to be our authentic selves Kat Graham: 'Collide' character is damaged, determined

Latest Headlines

Tom Holland says social media break is for his mental health
Entertainment News // 4 minutes ago
Tom Holland says social media break is for his mental health
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Film star Tom Holland has announced he is taking a break from social media.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Ben Affleck, Tom Colicchio
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Ben Affleck, Tom Colicchio
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Actor Ben Affleck turns 50 and chef Tom Colicchio turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 15.
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "Bullet Train" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $13.4 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com has announced.
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Comedian Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32.
Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
Movies // 21 hours ago
Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- DreamWorks Animation has announced a new installment in one of its most beloved film franchises is on the way.
'Insecure,' '90210' actress Denise Dowse dead at 64
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
'Insecure,' '90210' actress Denise Dowse dead at 64
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "Insecure" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress Denise Dowse has died at the age of 64, her family announced.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Marcia Gay Harden, Marsai Martin
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Marcia Gay Harden, Marsai Martin
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Actor Marcia Gay Harden turns 63 and actor Marsai Martin turns 18, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 14.
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
TV // 1 day ago
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Six Feet Under" and "Servant" actress Lauren Ambrose has landed a role in Season 2 of the Showtime mystery drama, "Yellowjackets."
Starz renews 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' for S3 ahead of S2 premiere
TV // 1 day ago
Starz renews 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' for S3 ahead of S2 premiere
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Starz has announced it ordered a third season of its family crime drama, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."
Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh join 'Electric State' ensemble
TV // 1 day ago
Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh join 'Electric State' ensemble
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have signed on to star in the Netflix sci-fi film, "The Electric State."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
'Insecure,' '90210' actress Denise Dowse dead at 64
'Insecure,' '90210' actress Denise Dowse dead at 64
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement