Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Ben Affleck, Tom Colicchio

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
-- French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1769
-- Scottish novelist Walter Scott in 1771
-- U.S. first lady Florence Harding in 1860
-- British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in 1875
-- Actor Ethel Barrymore in 1879
-- Chef Julia Child in 1912
-- Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in 1924
-- Actor Mike Connors in 1925
-- Actor Jim Dale in 1935 (age 87)
-- Civil rights leader Vernon Jordan Jr. in 1935
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in 1938 (age 84)
-- Journalist Linda Ellerbee in 1944 (age 78)
-- Football Hall of Fame member/players' union leader Gene Upshaw in 1945
-- Songwriter Jimmy Webb in 1946 (age 76)
-- Britain's Princess Anne in 1950 (age 72)
-- Swedish writer Stieg Larsson in 1954
-- Rock singer Matt Johnson in 1961 (age 61)
-- Chef Tom Colicchio in 1962 (age 60)
-- Philanthropist Melinda Gates in 1964 (age 58)
-- Actor Debra Messing in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Anthony Anderson in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Ben Affleck in 1972 (age 50)
-- Olympic beach volleyball champion Kerri Walsh Jennings in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Emily Kinney in 1985 (age 37)
-- Rapper Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, in 1985
-- Actor/singer Carlos PenaVega in 1989 (age 33)
-- Pop singer Joe Jonas in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Jennifer Lawrence in 1990 (age 32)