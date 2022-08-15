Advertisement
Aug. 15, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Ben Affleck, Tom Colicchio

By UPI Staff
1/3
Ben Affleck attends the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10 in Venice, Italy. The actor turns 50 on August 15. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1769

-- Scottish novelist Walter Scott in 1771

-- U.S. first lady Florence Harding in 1860

-- British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in 1875

-- Actor Ethel Barrymore in 1879

-- Chef Julia Child in 1912

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

-- Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in 1924

-- Actor Mike Connors in 1925

-- Actor Jim Dale in 1935 (age 87)

-- Civil rights leader Vernon Jordan Jr. in 1935

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

-- Journalist Linda Ellerbee in 1944 (age 78)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/players' union leader Gene Upshaw in 1945

-- Songwriter Jimmy Webb in 1946 (age 76)

-- Britain's Princess Anne in 1950 (age 72)

-- Swedish writer Stieg Larsson in 1954

-- Rock singer Matt Johnson in 1961 (age 61)

-- Chef Tom Colicchio in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Philanthropist Melinda Gates in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Debra Messing in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Anthony Anderson in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Ben Affleck in 1972 (age 50)

-- Olympic beach volleyball champion Kerri Walsh Jennings in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Emily Kinney in 1985 (age 37)

-- Rapper Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, in 1985

-- Actor/singer Carlos PenaVega in 1989 (age 33)

-- Pop singer Joe Jonas in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Jennifer Lawrence in 1990 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

