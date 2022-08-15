Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Adele on boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've never been in love like this'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Adele shut down engagement and marriage rumors while discussing her relationship with Rich Paul. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Adele is voicing her love for her boyfriend, Rich Paul.

The 34-year-old singer discussed her relationship with Paul, a sports agent who represents LeBrown James and other athletes, in the September issue of Elle magazine.

Adele and Paul started dating in May 2021 and made their public debut as a couple in July of that year. Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki and has a 9-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex, while Paul has three children of his own.

In the cover story, Adele said she is "beyond" in love with Paul.

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she added.

The singer said she "absolutely" wants to get married again but shut down engagement and marriage rumors.

"I'm not married," she said. "I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married.

In addition, Adele hopes to have more children in the future.

"I definitely want more kids," she said. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

For now, Adele is focused on her Las Vegas residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which will launch in November after previously being postponed due to COVID-19.

